When around midnight on Thursday Pablo closed the door on his business, the Bon Appetit hamburger restaurant in Soto del Real, he did not observe anything strange. Neither did the couple of civil guards who passed by at around 3 a.m. when they received the notice that a hooded man had been hanging around for some time. But the fact is that at 7 in the morning, the person responsible for opening the cafeteria next door raised the alarm when he realized that the metal closure, the door and the window had been forced. The robbery, therefore, could only have occurred late at night.

But far from being a perfectly executed plan, the thief could well have been portrayed in some comic by Pepe Gotera and Otilio. “The first thing he did was force the accordion closure with an iron bar, until he realized that it was better to break the padlock,” says Pablo, in a telephone conversation with ABC. Said and done, our particular villain smashed the piece and pressed the entrance lock with an air wedge, in such a way that in doing so he broke the rectangular glass above.

Inside, things did not improve. “He went to get the cash register, where he had left some change that day, and the tip jar,” the owner recalls, without fully understanding what would happen next. “When I entered in the morning I found a bill between two drawers and many coins lying on the floor,” he adds; a good part of an already meager loot: about 300 euros. Before leaving, this friend of other people’s things went up to the upstairs warehouse and forced open one of the two lockers.

Forced entry door lock



ABC





There, instead of finding juicy profits, he found aprons and slippers, so it didn’t help him to open the door of a locker that wasn’t even locked. Thus completing a strange robbery that, not because it was botched, has left the enclave, the Souk of Soto del Real, a kind of open-air shopping center full of establishments, unconcerned. “In the town, in two weeks they have entered a real estate agency and two restaurants, and the public gym,” says the affected person, aware that behind this wave could be an old acquaintance of the local security forces and bodies.









“We suspect that it may be a man who has recently been released from prison, and who goes to the stores to beg first,” says Pablo, convinced that the begging monologue he gave him days ago could have helped him inspect the possible security measures. Be that as it may, and in the absence of hunting down the criminal with torn pockets (due to losing money), the owner of Bon Appetit has already installed an alarm and 24-hour recording cameras that are activated when movement is detected.

It should be remembered that the Local Police maintains a safe commerce campaign “to guarantee the tranquility of its merchants and neighbors during these important dates.” This was announced by the city council on December 16, in order to offer preventive security advice and inform on how to act in the event of possible crimes. Although based on events, it does not seem to be the most effective measure.