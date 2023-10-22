A person infiltrated the parking lot of a residential building, opened the car of one of its residents, stole from it a sum of money, a laptop computer, and other items, and used a credit card belonging to the owner of the vehicle. After he was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and then the Misdemeanor Court, he justified his crime by thinking That car belonged to two people who stole his wallet and 2,000 dirhams from him, so he decided to take revenge on them by stealing the contents of their vehicle. After examining the case, the court ruled to convict him, imprison him for a month, fine him 6,250 dirhams, the value of the stolen goods he seized, and deport him from the state.

In detail, the facts of the case, as established by the court, and what it concluded from the investigations, stated that the victim parked his car (a white saloon) in the parking lot of the building in which he lived, so the accused sneaked in, opened it, and seized from it an amount of 3,000 dirhams, and a laptop computer with an estimated value of about 2,500 dirhams. A jacket and three bank cards, then fled the scene. Investigations reported that the accused used one of the cards belonging to the victim to make purchases worth 750 dirhams. When the owner of the vehicle discovered the incident, he informed the police, who moved to the scene, examined the surveillance camera recording, then identified the accused and arrested him. When the accused was questioned in the arrest report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he admitted and confessed to the two charges against him, stating that he had stolen items from a white car whose type he did not remember, after he thought it belonged to two people who had stolen his wallet, and who had a similar vehicle. He reported that he opened the car and took from it a bag containing a laptop computer and a wallet, in addition to stealing a jacket, pointing out that he used the credit card in one purchase worth 137 dirhams, and used it to pay a taxi fare, and decided that the amount he seized was only 120 dirhams. He asked for mercy from the court. It ruled that he be imprisoned for a month, fined him 6,250 dirhams, and deported from the state.