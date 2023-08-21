An Asian person infiltrated a villa after jumping on its wall, taking advantage of its absence from its residents, but he was disappointed when he did not find anything stolen. Rather, it was the reason for his arrest by the police, and his referral to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which in turn referred him to the Misdemeanor Court, and he was sentenced to imprisonment and deportation.

According to the facts of the case, according to the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the accused exploited the theft as a means of earning, so he determined to steal the empty houses of its residents, and found what he wanted in the villa of an Arab woman, climbed its wall at night, then entered trying to steal what was in it, but he did not obtain money or movables. inside it.

By questioning the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he confessed to the charge assigned to him, stating that he steals houses randomly, by wandering in residential areas, and when he suspects that one of them is empty, or that there is nothing to prevent him from doing so, he infiltrates it.

He said that he spotted the victim’s villa, then crept inside, but he did not find movables or sums of money to steal them, so he left the place, but was caught after that.

The Public Prosecution charged him with two counts of attempted theft at night, and violating the sanctity of the property of others by entering the villa.

In the merits of its ruling, the court stated that it was proven from the case papers that the accused proceeded to steal the victim, but his crime failed without her intervention, and this was supported by his confession in the investigations of the Public Prosecution.

The court considered that the two charges ascribed to him were linked indivisibly, and therefore they were considered a single criminal project, and the penalty prescribed for the most severe of them was imposed, but it decided to use clemency with him due to the circumstances of the incident, and punished him with one month’s imprisonment and deportation from the state.