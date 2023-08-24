Everything went wrong one ordinary morning at Tere Cazola, a small pastry shop in Campeche. Around one o’clock, a thief came through the door and began to threaten the employee behind the counter. “Give me the whole fair, give me, I don’t care that you’re recording, give me your phone,” the subject began shouting, a man dressed in a white cap that covered his face and a long-sleeved blue shirt. The employee manages to handle the situation much better than the thief expected.

Maybe she was scared, but she manages to get out of the counter, which was attached to the wall, while the thief goes to the computer, where he assumes the cash register is. “There he is, there he is,” she signals to the man as he walks toward the door. “Where, where, where”, says the thief in a somewhat nervous tone. He rummages under the computer and in the drawers while he watches the lady walk away to the entrance. He looks confused, attacked by the crime he is committing and wanting everything to end as soon as possible.

So the lady, in an act of bravery that went viral The same moment he was uploaded to the nets, he goes outside the store, takes a small jump, grabs the gate and lowers it to the ground. The thief raises his head, runs to the gate. He tries to upload it but he can’t, the lady has already blocked it. The man panics, bangs the metal loudly and starts asking for help: “Mommy, help me, help me.” He then tries to find a way to escape, blocks the front door with a cabinet and heads to the back.

There, high up on the wall, there is a small window, but it is closed and only serves to let in some light. The thief returns to the main room in despair, saying “no, no, no”, and finds a fire extinguisher hanging on the wall. He grabs it, goes back to the back and hits the glass until he manages to break it. He finally escapes, puts his body through the small opening and goes outside. Local media say that the individual was arrested by the police shortly after he fled.

