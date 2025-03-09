Anxiety is a problem that affects millions of people worldwide. It is estimated that one in ten people suffers a panic attack or anxiety every year and A third of the population will experience at least one in their life. These episodes can be terrifying: The heart accelerates, breathing becomes superficial and fast, the chest is oppressed and tremors or dizziness may appear. Although anxiety attacks usually have a triggerlike him stress or the fearsometimes they seem to emerge from nothing, making those who suffer from them feel even more defenseless. Faced with this reality, find effective strategies to calm down In the midst of an anxiety attack it is key. Reason why Lauren Auer, a trauma -specialized therapist, has shared a trick surprisingly simple that, according to her, can help reduce these symptoms in just a minute.

Through a video posted on her Instagram account, ‘Yourtraumatherapist_’, the therapist wanted to share with her followers a Technique based on the principles of ‘brainspotting’a method that studies the connection between view and emotions. “Do you want to eliminate panic attacks?” He asks at the beginning of the video. “Here you have a trick,” he says while holding a underline in front of her.

The trick that can help you calm anxiety

Although Lauren has used a underline to perform the exercise, the therapist confesses that This exercise can be done with any object. “All you have to do is hold it in front of you to close the object closely and then move your gaze beyond that point and then return to that point,” he explains.

This movement, according to the expert, has a direct effect on the nervous system. “What you are doing is activating your oculocardiac reflex, which calms your vagus nerve and regulates your breathing,” he details.









How does this method work?

He Oculocardy reflex It is a physiological phenomenon that causes a Decreased heart rate when slight pressure is exerted on the eyes or certain eye muscles are activated. Basically, when The approach is changed of the look between different objects, certain areas of the nervous system are stimulated which are involved in the regulation of heart rate.

This process has to do with the interaction between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system. The first is the one that is activated in moments of stress and anxiety, preparing for struggle or flight. Instead, the parasympathetic system is the one that helps us relax and recover calm. Following this simple technique, the brain can change the ‘maximum alert’ mode to the ‘rest and digestion’ mode, allowing the body Recover tranquility.

Is it really effective?

Lauren Auer says that this technique can help many people reduce anxiety in seconds. However, although the oculocardiac reflex can contribute to a sense of calm to the decrease heart ratesome experts point out that their Effect on breathing It is not so direct. Rather, what happens is that, by reducing heart rate through lazy nerve stimulation, the body enters a general relaxationwhich indirectly leads to a more leisurely and deep breath.

Finally, it should be noted that, although techniques such as this can be a Useful tool For those who suffer anxiety attacks or moments of intense stress, it is important to remember that AnxietyIt is a complex problem that, in most cases, It requires the support of mental health professionals.