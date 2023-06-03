EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Teatro Oficina does not have a curtain or stalls. It is a 1920 building converted into a street in the eighties by the architect Lina Bo Bardi and recognized in 2015 as the best theater in the world by Guardian, in the category of architectural project. There the barriers between actors and public, interior and exterior, nature and technique are blurred. It is a passage nine meters wide and 50 meters long, where spectators are integrated into the theatrical event and sit freely on three-height scaffolding structures. It’s a terreiro, place of worship of Afro-Brazilian religions such as Candomblé. There is a fountain, earth, vegetation and a huge window that overlooks a larger theater: the city of São Paulo. The sky, the sun, the moon, the treetops, the urban sounds or the rain slip through the window and through the retractable roof. As a backdrop, the Minhocão, an elevated road through which thousands of vehicles pass daily.

Zé Celso gets out of a car at the theater gates, in the popular Bixiga neighborhood in the center. The actor and playwright at the helm of the Oficina founded the company in 1958 together with other law students from the University of São Paulo and since then he has been one of the most revolutionary theater directors in Brazil. The Teatro Oficina has become a bastion of the country’s counterculture and has developed its own language, protected as intangible heritage. At 87 years old, Zé Celso walks slowly and smiling, as if he were at home. He has known the building since 1961, when the amateur theater group became professional and rented it. He goes through the red entrance gate and descends the fifty-meter-long wooden ramp that outlines the natural unevenness of the terrain. Tonight he wears a blue tunic and necklaces from the native peoples of Brazil, as in the adaptation he made of the book The Sertões by Euclides da Cunha. Today, participate in the rehearsal of the show Apotheose mutation, directed by Camila Mota, which premiered on May 27. The piece, which combines theatre, music and multimedia art, celebrates the 65th anniversary of the theater office and brings together more than 70 artists. They describe it as a multispecies Carnival, a plant philosophy, a speculative fiction against the monoculture of thought.

A person crosses the long and narrow stage of this theater. Paula Lopez Beard

The Teatro Oficina is avant-garde and, as a firm defender of freedom of expression, has experienced several strong crises since the military dictatorship of 1964. The worst, when Zé Celso was tortured by the regime and had to go into exile for five years, between 1974 and 1979. The last, during the four years of the Bolsonaro Government, which ended the Ministry of Culture and dismantled the Historical Heritage Institute (IPHAN). Public aid ran out, they only had box office money and barely survived. “Lula’s return is going to be extremely positive for culture, with the Bahian singer Margareth Menezes as minister,” the director thinks.

Zé Celso has also lived through the three reforms of the building since the fire of 1966. The last and most important is that of the renowned Italian-Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi together with the architect Edson Elito, who radically transformed the space in a long process, between 1984 and 1993. After the renovation, the company was renamed Teat(r)o Oficina Uzyna Uzona. “Uzyna is the serious, rational side and Uzona is the free, poetic, disorganized, sexual side… An explosion”, explains Zé Celso with a brilliant look. “Lina is a genius similar to Da Vinci”, he thinks. They worked side by side in the Office for many years, from when she began creating sets until she transformed the building with the desire to extend and transcend its walls. “One of the things she did was plant a tree inside,” she recalls. That tree, attached to the window and which now surpasses the building in height, made its way out almost poetically, as if it knew of the desire they had to break down walls and colonize the environment. In this case, a historically cultural popular neighborhood, but severely threatened by real estate speculation, like the entire city center.

Zé Celso in a performance, with a microphone and costumes. Paula Lopez Beard

A fight of four decades

“Real estate speculation in the Bixiga neighborhood is like the fires in the Amazon, a violation of the land,” denounced Zé Celso in the São Paulo Municipal Chamber in 2019, when he attended one of the voting on the Bill for the creation of the Bixiga River Park. The fight began four decades ago. Starting in 1980, the construction group headed by the well-known television presenter and voracious businessman Silvio Santos, 92, gradually acquired and demolished the sobrados -colonial houses- in the theater block, including the first synagogue in São Paulo, to build a shopping mall. They were unable to buy the Oficina building thanks to the strong mobilization against it, supported by personalities from the Brazilian peso culture such as Gilberto Gil, which led to the expropriation of the building in 1982. Since then, it has belonged to the State and is protected by the Secretary of State for Culture. As of 2010, it was triple armored at the municipal, state, and federal levels. Nor can they throw out the company, because the protected space is linked to their activity, but there has been a dispute for 43 years over the land of more than 10,000 square meters that surrounds the theater. The Silvio Santos Group’s shopping center project was denied and they presented another, still in force today: three 28-story housing towers about 100 meters high, which would overshadow the theater and the neighborhood with the fewest green areas per inhabitant in São Paulo . But the Teatro Oficina does not cease in its efforts to give public use to what is now a wasteland with an improvised car park.

“Time is being very important in our struggle”, explains Marília Pirajú, architect and art director of the Teatro Oficina. “At first we thought of building a cultural building, but after negotiating with Grupo Silvio Santos and allowing us to use the land, we realized the importance of this void in the neighborhood. It didn’t make sense to build.” They abandoned the first idea. Later they found out that the water table was only a few meters away, that the Bixiga River crossed the canalized site and that its water is still drinkable. And they began to think of a project directed by the nature of the place, by its topography and geomorphology. “The Bixiga river tears the entire terrain diagonally. The area floods every time it rains, you cannot do a project there without considering the presence of water”, says the architect who has been part of the theater company since 2011.

Map of the underground river that crosses the land where the Office Theater is located. Marilia Piraju (Municipal Works Secretary)

“São Paulo has covered almost all its rivers, the hydrography of the city has been greatly neglected. This park would be very important symbolically”, says Roderick Himeros, an actor with the company for 14 years. The Popular Movement for the Creation of the Bixiga River Park, which supports the Teatro Oficina, proposes to renaturalize the river and create a public park linked to cultural initiatives and with a section of the channel under the open sky. “It will be a place where natural, social and transhuman biodiversities are cultivated”, they explain in an Instagram video recorded halfway between Zé Celso and the actress and multimedia artist Cafira Zoe.

A wedding and a relay

Rodrigo Andreolli, 38, is another of the actors participating in today’s rehearsal. He has been part of the company since 2006 and knows well the struggles that transcend it. “This is a theater of trance, involving the body, but also political and social. We understand the magical transformation of things from the theatrical action”, he says. He climbs the cat stairs attached to the window, moves agilely along the metal walkways and looks at the open space occupied by a handful of cars. “To create a park here, you have to achieve an alignment of the public powers. We have held talks in all instances, but there is a lack of political will, ”he adds. They ask the City Council to expropriate the land and in exchange offer one of the same value in another part of the city. Andreolli believes that the exchange is convenient for the Silvio Santos Group and that, if a park is not created, it is due to a lack of vision of the public power, because it would be a model project. “The upwelling of rivers and the recovery of natural areas are very lively discussions in large urban centers to generate healthier cities. But it is thought in a very immediate way, there is no ecological thinking ”, he laments.

Behind the large window of the theater you can see the avenue and the makeshift parking lot. Paula Lopez Beard Augusta Park, near the Office Theater. Paula Lopez Beard An urban garden in the Bixiga neighborhood. Paula Lopez Beard The makeshift parking lot around the theater. Paula Lopez Beard

And he gives an example of the process of creating the Augusta Park, just over a kilometer away. “In the case of the Bixiga River Park, which was also born from the struggle of social movements, the urbanization process could be studied and a strategy developed to create quality public space while minimizing the violence of associated gentrification processes,” he says. The objective would be to ensure the continuity of the inhabitants of the region, traditionally from the working class, descendants of slaves and Northeastern and Italian immigrants.

Zé Celso is convinced that with Lula’s return he will finally see a park around the Teatro Oficina. With almost nine decades of life, the director prepares the adaptation of A Queda do Céu (The fall of the sky), book of the conversations of the Yanomami shaman Davi Kopenawa, recorded by the French anthropologist Bruce Albert. “We are fine-tuning the dramaturgy. We are going to work with many indigenous people”, he says, full of desire to fight and create. “Someday I will die and, to guarantee the continuity of the theater, I am going to marry the actor Marcelo Drummond”, he says. He is the most veteran of the Office and a life partner to whom he wants to pass the baton. For this, they are going to celebrate their loving and creative union in an artistic-ecumenical ritual that will be held on June 6 at the Teatro Oficina. There will be performances by artists such as Marina Lima or Daniela Mercury. Among the guests are President Lula da Silva and businessman Silvio Santos, who are being asked for a very special gift: to cede the land to the city of São Paulo. Apart from being a provocative demand, Zé Celso says that it is not entirely a joke, he is hopeful that the media mogul will accept. And if not, he trusts that the current Lula government will manage to expropriate it and that the block of the Teatro Oficina will become the lungs of the Bixiga neighborhood, as the revolutionary Lina Bo Bardi already planned.