We were missing the internal informant

Between alleged sexual scandals, rather opaque internal investigations, appeals, complaints and internal power struggles, the Red Bull saga is increasingly taking on the characteristics of a TV series that is so fashionable these days.

And like in every yellow self-respecting, it also popped up the secret informer. Which evidently didn't manage to camouflage itself so well, given that the Bild he says he is called “the Thai spy” inside the Fuschl am See headquarters, the Austrian base near Salzburg.

What happened

In fact, for several weeks it has not gone unnoticed presence of a Thai employee in the companyofficially “to learn and understand business in Europe”according to the report of Salzburger Nachrichten, historic local newspaper. The person in question would go from department to department in the Austrian headquarters and appear to have a clear overview of what is going on.

There Bild investigated further and assured that it is a member of the Yoovidhya family – owners of 51% of Red Bull. The incident has created a lot of agitation among the workers of the Austrian department, given that the move is interpreted as a signal that the Thais decided to exert greater influence in Salzburg.

Where is Mateschitz jr.?

The Salzburger Nachrichten he has in fact observed how Mark Mateschitz – Dietrich's son – remained substantially apart during the crisis between Bangkok and Salzburg, preferring to send CEOs Oliver Mintzlaff and Franz Witzlawick forward. The heir to the dynasty in fact it has no operational roles and this is being reflected in the internal power struggle, with the Thais who are also taking over the ordinary management of the company. If the Yoovidhyas were in fact 'invisible' with Dietrich Mateschitz alive – trusting in the brilliant vision that led Red Bull to be a super well-known and profitable giant – the same is not happening following the death of the Austrian billionaire.

And Formula 1 is ending up in the middle of this power struggle. The Austrian side tried to convince the Thais to oust team principal Christian Horner, always finding – until today – the door double-locked.