A kind of Flitsmeister, but then when the damage has already been done.

A traffic fine is always silly. It’s completely silly if you suddenly get a whole pile of fines, because you didn’t realize, for example, that an average speed check has appeared on your daily route. For example, last week there was a Belgian who was caught seven times in a week at a speed check (no, that’s not a joke).

We don’t know if it’s the Belgians, but it happens very often that unsuspecting motorists suddenly get a pile of fines. That writes De Standaard. One family made it very colorful: they drove too fast past a speed check several times a day for three weeks.

The treacherous thing is that some speed checks are not active for a while and then are suddenly switched on. If you consistently drive too fast, you will only notice this when you get the first fine on the mat. In the meantime you have potentially collected a lot of fines.

So there is a problem, but for every problem there is a solution. Safety institute Vias has come up with something: they propose to notify the caught speeding drivers via text message, as it is so beautifully called in Flanders.

That sounds like a great plan, but the Belgian Justice is not enthusiastic. They do not communicate via SMS, because that would be unreliable. They do want to process the fines more quickly “in the long term”. At the moment, this usually takes two to three weeks.

A spokesman for the Justice Department has a tip. Belgians also receive the fine digitally via the government inbox, which comes a few days earlier. But that can still be after two weeks.

What you can of course also do is download an app that indicates speed cameras and average speed checks in advance. One that starts with an ‘F’ and ends with ‘litsmeister’. Then you will be warned before you go wrong.

