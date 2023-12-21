From the enactment of SB4, the new Texas immigration law, and everything it will entail when it comes into force at the beginning of 2024, doubts and discussions began to arise. In the midst of that debate, A Maverick County police officer warned that they do not have the necessary personnel to comply with what the law entails and that this work will take away their time from enforcing regulations in their district.

Since it was debated in the legislative sphere and received approval, the law gave rise to much controversy. After the signature and promulgation of the state governor, Greg Abbott, doubts began about the application of the regulations. While immigrants wonder what their risks are not only when crossing the border in Texas but also when moving within the state, another issue arose to review: the possibilities of police forces to enforce it.

In this case it was Tom Schmerber, sheriff of Maverick, who raised his concerns regarding the latter. According to statements he gave to CBS Newsthe county police officer, which includes the border city of Eagle Pass among its territories, He stated that allocating personnel to the task of detaining and registering migrants takes away their workforce to guarantee order and security in their territory..

In that same line, He stated not only that “it will be impossible” for the police forces to comply with the norm in the terms that it is currently proposed, but also that they do not want to do so.. The justification for the latter is that they do not like the situation of reducing the presence in the county to monitor compliance with the SB4 law.

What police officers can do with Texas SB4 law

As established by the legislation, which would come into force in March 2024, police forces can detain any person within the borders of the state to verify that their immigration status is in order. If it is not, the undocumented person will incur a state crime.