A joint investigation by the Siena University and the Bellvitge and Vall d’Hebron hospitals in Barcelona could have clarified why men since the beginning of the pandemic suffer covid in its most severe forms in a greater proportion than women. According to the study, a genetic variation in the testosterone receptor is what predisposes men to face a more severe disease.

Throughout the pandemic, the figures have been stubborn: men and women have been infected in the same percentage, but a higher proportion of men have ended up in ICUs and / or died. Spanish-Italian research has revealed that la lower activity of the receptor of the main male sex hormone is related to a worse prognosis of covid because there is a higher inflammatory response, which is the one that has caused the serious problems in the respiratory system, among others.

The study, published in the prestigious journal EbioMedicine, started from the analysis of 638 patients (men and women) from Italy, whose results were later compared with the diagnoses of 158 men (117 with severe covid-19 and 41 with asymptomatic covid-19 or that did not require hospitalization) infected in Catalonia.

«This testosterone receptor is the one in charge of attenuating inflammation, therefore, men who have it less active will have a stronger inflammatory response that is related to the more severe symptoms of covid-19. And thus, those men who have a more active receptor would be more protected against the disease due to their better ability to regulate the inflammatory response that occurs “, explained Dr. Roger Colobran, member of the Research Group in Diagnostic Immunology of the VHIR and one of the study authors.

The conclusions of this study also agree with previous studies that showed that hMen with hypogonadism, in which testosterone levels are very low, have a worse prognosis for covid-19.