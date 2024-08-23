It is very clear that one of the essential requirements to be able to vote in the United States is to be a citizen of that nation. However, in the state of Arizona wants to ensure that only citizens can access this privilege and have announced a controversial measure.

The Supreme Court has partially granted a request by the Republican National Committee to enforce a measure in Arizona that requires people to show proof of their U.S. citizenship in order to vote.

According to the media NBC News, This measure was enacted in 2022, but has never been implemented. But after the vote by the highest judicial authority, it is likely to be implemented for the first time in the November elections.

Under the approval, in Arizona election officials will have the ability to reject voter registrations using the state form if they do not attach documentary proof of their citizenship to it.

Nevertheless, This rule will only apply to state elections. For now, it cannot be implemented for presidential voting, whether for those who attend in person or those who registered by mail.

And it is worth remembering that the National Voter Registration Law does require that Those who wish to vote in federal elections must certify that they are U.S. citizens, but they are not asked for documentary evidence of this.

In Arizona, proof of citizenship will be required to vote. Photo:AFP

Thousands of people in Arizona will have new voting requirements

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Arizona has a law requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to votethousands of people will be affected. It is estimated that In the state there are more than 40,000 people registered to vote in the electionswho have not had to provide proof of citizenship, according to the report NBC News.