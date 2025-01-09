Researchers from the Francis Crick Institute, the UCL Cancer Institute and UCLH have developed a test called ORACLE, which can predict survival in patients with early-stage lung cancer more accurately than current clinical methods. This advance, published in ‘Nature Cancer’, could transform treatment decisions and improve survival rates for this disease, which is the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide.

The study looked at 158 ​​lung cancer patients as part of the TRACERx project, funded by Cancer Research UK. ORACLE, designed to overcome the lack of biological biomarkers in this type of cancer, evaluated genes expressed in different regions of the tumor, managing to better predict survival compared to current clinical standards such as tumor stage.

For patients with stage 1 lung cancer, who typically only receive surgery without chemotherapy, ORACLE stood out for its ability to identify those at higher risk of recurrence or spread, which could benefit them from more frequent monitoring or additional treatments.

When doctors take samples from a tumor, they typically capture less than 1% of its contents, limiting insight into its behavior. ORACLE addresses this challenge by analyzing common genes across all regions of the tumor, offering a comprehensive perspective.









The study findings also revealed that high ORACLE risk scores are associated with tumor regions more prone to spread and a greater response to certain types of chemotherapy, especially platinum drugs such as cisplatin. This is because high-risk regions have unstable DNA, known as chromosomal instability, a characteristic that these drugs effectively target.

The research team plans to conduct comparative studies to confirm whether the use of ORACLE improves survival, even in early stages of diagnosis. If the results are validated in larger cohorts, ORACLE could become a key tool for personalizing treatments and prioritizing more effective therapies.

Dr. Dhruva Biswas, co-author of the study, highlighted: “ORACLE can predict survival rates in patients diagnosed at the earliest stages. “This test could help doctors make informed decisions, incorporating lessons from cancer evolution directly into the clinic.”

For his part, Dr. Charles Swanton, lead author of the study, stressed the urgency of developing better markers to classify tumors and predict risks. “We are working with industry partners to advance clinical implementation of ORACLE as soon as possible.”

The ORACLE test marks an important step towards more personalized medicine, giving new hope to patients with early lung cancer and advancing the battle against this devastating disease.