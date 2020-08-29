Admittedly, I got a bit impatient after the 2: 3 des HSV against VfB Stuttgart at the Helden Cup in Kufsteinerland. Like many of my colleagues from the writing guild and like many of the fans of the club, yes, like the club itself, I had demanded exactly this patience beforehand. One game and one more player engagement later, the whole thing doesn’t look quite so hopeless. Sometimes it goes so quickly with the moods in football.
Because until now it was – to put it carefully – a rather restless preparation. A last-minute win against a third division team, two defeats against the champions and a middle-class team from our northern neighbor Denmark. Yes, and then shortly before half-time you are 3-0 down against VfB Stuttgart – and you make big cheeks as a fan in front of the screen. And if the only praiseworthy thing about this game (against a team with whom you shared the class until June) is the fact that you haven’t given up completely after this 0: 3 and have at least made a little cosmetic result through Terodde and Wintzheimer , then you start to wonder whether this is all going backwards – or whether you should “just” be a little more patient.
But with patience in Hamburg, and especially at Hamburger SV, that’s a thing. Because at some point it will be used up. Whether after five or ten or twenty years. Every fan, depending on their age and when they started to choose this sport and this club, may drive their own timeline.
In my case, it’s been more than 33 years that I’ve been waiting for a title. The HSV is waiting for a title. Two small Champions League excursions (2000 and 2006) and a few participations in the UEFA Cup have shortened this wait only marginally. And HSV wouldn’t be HSV if it hadn’t caused further disappointments – on top, so to speak – in these competitions, especially in the UEFA Cup. Bremen 2009 and Fulham 2010 still hurt in the retrospective.
And so in the game against the Swabians after almost forty minutes (it was, as I said, 0: 3), I fled into a kind of inner exile and just assumed the worst case: that we didn’t play anything this year have to do with the climb. And that the return to the Bundesliga might take as long as our English colleagues from Leeds United, namely 16 (!) Years. So far as to write the team in the direction of relegation battle in League 2, but then I didn’t want to go. Especially since the quality of the personnel in the squad does not actually allow that. But there have already been the most amazing things in football.
It’s just the way it is in a result-oriented sport (although actually every sport is result-oriented in a certain way): between the last game and the next game you try to talk things through yourself as a fan, and you get weak with every further performance his heart and soul team exactly this belief in miracles ripped off the ears.
But yesterday Friday actually gave me some courage for the future. Against what, on paper, arguably the best team that HSV tested against this summer, they finally managed to win again. Four defeats in a row, preparation or not, would certainly not have made the climate more relaxed in the coming week. Despite all the assurances that it is only the preparation. Here, too, the glossing over according to the motto: the worse the dress rehearsal, the more successful the premiere.
It is true that no fireworks have been played against Feyenoord Rotterdam – but that was not expected at all. What you could expect – namely to work steadily and concentrated on the defensive for over ninety minutes, to work your way out one or the other chance and then to take advantage of one or the other ice cold – the team did an excellent job. There were a few blackouts (Gjasula, Vagnoman and Pollersbeck in half time 1, Mickel and Jung in half time 2), but the opponent did not know how to accept the gifts. And instead of leading 2-0 or 3-0, the Dutch even had to recognize in the second half that even a player who is responsible for the rough can sometimes have really good ideas. Even an Aaron Hunt in top form could not have played the perfectly temporary pass from Gjasula to Wintzheimer (with a packing rate of four, I think I remember).
And how Wintzi (3 goals in 5 test matches) then does it is just great: in every second of this action you could see that he was absolutely determined to make the most of this opportunity. He keeps the Dutch defender very ripped off with fair working arms and then has the calm and overview to weld the ball into the far corner. A gate of the will. A goal from a real center forward. A goal that could have been the ultimate can opener for Wintzheimer. In any case, the 21-year-old has pushed past Lukas Hinterseer in the internal striker hierarchy.
In the end, HSV celebrated a respectable success against a team represented in the upcoming Champions League. And as the icing on the cake – the sporting management was finally able to present the long-sought central defender: Toni Leistner, formerly at Union Berlin and most recently on loan from 1.FC Cologne, is leaving the Queens Park Rangers – and joins the Dino free of charge. Today, the 30-year-old trained with his new colleagues for the first time. Curious: during his entire career, Leistner has not generated a cent in transfer payments. Born in Dresden, he always changed clubs on loan or as a player without a contract.
And here a word of praise should be said about the sporting leadership around sporting director Jonas Boldt, sporting director Michael Mutzel and chief scout Claus Costa. The latter will probably not have had much to do with the Leistner commitment. In general, however, it is positive to note that there are hardly any phases with weeks of speculation about player X or player Y spread across all media, but rather the players – bang! – simply presented when the moment comes. Even with the Terodde topic, things went relatively quickly in the end. With Amadou Onana, Klaus Gjasula, Simon Terodde and now Toni Leistner, HSV has also strengthened itself at least across the board in all parts of the team. Terodde could even embody the offensive promotion guarantee with a goal rate comparable to that of the Stuttgart or Cologne times. And Leistner, whom the higher-class Iron from Berlin would have liked to bring back to the Alte Försterei, the long-sought pillar in the central defensive.
And the best: all four came for free. HSV has therefore managed to position itself in all three parts of the team better and broader – without having to pay a cent. Since a few euros are still slumbering in the coffers or can (and must) be generated through sponsors, player sales or sales participations (Kostic), the club can now, in peace and without time pressure, given the season starting in two weeks, go to the deals that would mean another, even more noticeable leap in quality. Everything can be done, but nothing has to be done.
That means: even if it stayed with these four newcomers, I wouldn’t have too much stomach ache any more. In central defense, Jonas David and, to a lesser extent, Stephan Ambrosius have shown that they can be built on in the future. In the tumor-free Brazilian Ewerton, we may soon get to see his best version since his arrival in Hamburg. And with Rick van Drongelen, after the winter break, we have another option up our sleeve. With Toni Leistner, who signed up yesterday, the personnel spectrum has expanded to a total of six players. For two positions. There is therefore no immediate need for action here.
As in midfield. In the defensive zone of the same one has found the type of intervening clearer necessary for the second division. It is also clear that there are whole galaxies between a Klaus Gjasula and an Adrian Fein. But we have also seen where the purely playful approach has taken us in two years of membership in the second division. And players who can fence a fine blade (Hunt, Dudziak, Kittel) are still on board.
Up front in the storm they were able to sign a two-time top scorer in the second division free of charge. And maybe this season will reap the benefits in terms of the development of young talent (Wintzheimer). Even a Bobby Wood appears a little more integrated into the group under Daniel Thioune than under the previous trainers.
In short: meanwhile I am almost happy that it will start again soon. And I am increasingly hopeful that this anticipation will not be suddenly dampened again after the first round of the DFB Cup, as has so often been the case in the past.
