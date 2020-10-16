British scientists have developed an analysis that will determine how severe the course of the coronavirus will be in patients. The research results are published in the journal Respiratory Research.

The test will be performed using a five cytokine profile. These are cellular signaling molecules that trigger a reaction in the blood that leads to the formation of white blood cells. Scientists emphasize that in some patients with severe infections, the immune system reacts violently to the virus that has entered the body. Because of this, a large number of cytokines are produced.

In this case, the “cytokine storm” leads to inflammation that is damaging to the cells and tissues of the body. This often leads to the death of patients.

Such patients, according to British experts, should be immediately placed in the intensive care unit so that doctors have the opportunity to quickly connect them to a mechanical ventilation device (IVL). “Our results show that point-of-care cytokine testing is possible and will help guide the right treatment in near real-time in the future,” co-author Dr. Tristan Clark said.

Earlier it was reported that experts have identified the death of neurons in some patients with coronavirus. Moreover, the effect on the brain was found in patients with both severe and mild forms of the disease.