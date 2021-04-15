Specialists from the Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Rospotrebnadzor have developed and registered the first in Russia enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for the quantitative determination of antibodies in the blood to coronavirus. This was reported on Thursday, April 15 at website departments.

The test is designed to determine the quantitative presence of antibodies in the blood to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in persons infected with it and with clinical signs of COVID-19, including those who have had a history of illness or have been in contact with the coronavirus in the past without symptoms.

The indication for the use of the Reagent Kit is the need to assess the development of antibody immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in patients with COVID-19 in the course of therapeutic measures, as well as in recovered patients – in order to assess the formation of antibodies and in healthy people – in order to assess the level of population immunity ” , – the message says.

The test system has a high sensitivity, which allows you to determine the amount of antibodies at a low level in serum / plasma samples.

Using the reagent kit, it is possible to assess the severity of the antibody immune response from very low to very high, which makes it very useful for deciding on additional vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Clinical trials have confirmed the effectiveness of the test to assess the quantitative content of human IgG antibodies to the N-protein SARS-CoV-2.

In March, the first test was created in Russia, which allows detecting not only the presence of coronavirus in biomaterial, but also its quantity. The development of employees of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor will allow, in particular, doctors to assess the degree of infectiousness of an infected person, to predict the severity and duration of COVID-19.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination of the population against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. Anyone can get vaccinated for free. Three vaccines have been registered and approved for use in the country: Sputnik V – the world’s first vaccine against coronavirus, EpiVacCorona and KoviVac.