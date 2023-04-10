The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. SERGIO LIMA (AFP)

Lula is between a rock and a hard place. He has been elected head of state for the third time with the votes mainly of blacks and women, the two categories that make up the majority of the population. To this we must add that one of the axes of his Government, after four years of right-wing extremist misrule of his predecessor Bolsonaro, is the social issue, that of once again placing his gaze on the world of the forgotten, the outcasts of society, those who suffer hunger for food and justice.

Well, today Lula is at a difficult and risky crossroads, which is balanced between the desire of millions of people and his personal interest. And there she is playing a lot, if not everything: she has the possibility of appointing two new members of the Supreme Court, among them to replace one of the two current magistrates. And faced with this possibility, there is a clamor in the world of women and blacks for him to carry out a gesture hitherto unprecedented in this country: that of a female and black magistrate, of which there are, and with a curriculum that is sometimes superior to that of many male candidates.

Why, then, does Lula resist this appointment, which would also be a gesture with global projection? For the simple and interested desire to appoint his personal lawyer as a member of the Supreme Court, who defended him during the hard years of his corruption convictions that led him to jail and which the Supreme Court annulled, allowing him to contest the presidential elections. Human? Yes. Political? No. And Lula was elected by more than 50 million so that, as a politician who had already shown a strong social component in his two previous governments, he would once again care about the world of the excluded and those who Bolsonaro had abandoned to his fate. .

Lula’s reluctance to elect a black woman to the Supreme Court, preferring his personal lawyer, who would be a political shield for him, collides with one of the biggest criticisms leveled at Bolsonaro when he announced that he was going to appoint the new magistrate of the Supreme Court, as he did, “to a “terribly evangelical”, representative of one of his most faithful strongholds. And he did so. And since he was named his evangelical candidate, he always shamelessly voted in his favor, which was a real embarrassment even within his government.

Is Lula now going to repeat one of the worst misdeeds perpetrated by his predecessor, since he was elected precisely to give a romp to his predecessor’s disastrous personalist and self-interested politics? This is what even his most intimate circle is asking, who does not quite understand why the president does not take advantage of this opportunity to distance himself from the bad arts of his predecessor and make a gesture that would glorify him and distinguish him from politicians who think only of his navel and in their personal interests.

Lula insists on electing his personal lawyer, “terribly lulista”, for the Supreme Court, despite the pressure that his wife Janja is exerting on him, the person he listens to the most, a woman, yes, terribly feminist, militant in favor of racial causes and great commitment to social problems. Only she, today, could get her husband to take a step back from her haste to place her faithful lawyer as her personal shield in the Supreme Court. It would be a disappointment to millions of his voters if out of sheer personal interest he ends up imitating his disastrous predecessor.