Chaozhou, China.- On November 5, a car of the brand Tesla model Y, in China, caused the death of two people for being run over during an accident apparently caused by a malfunction of the autopilot.

The fact remained registered by cameras of video surveillance of buildings surrounding the route that the car followed until it finally crashed, which was published by the Chinese news network Jimu News.

In the video After 43 seconds, you can see how the car makes a maneuver to try to park, but suddenly begins to speed up and on the way though dodge For some vehicles, it gets to the point where you can’t avoid impact Against them.

In its run the car hits a motorcyclist who is left lying by the road, it seems impact from behind to other and finally hits from the front a motorcycle that is destroyed to then skid and hit a building.

The Chinese authorities confirmed that the accident resulted two people deceasedyes; a motorcyclist and one student of secondary

.

“Police are currently looking for a third-party assessment agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance,” the manufacturer told the agency. Reuters.

Although the cause of the accident has not been officially determined, the Chinese network reported that relatives of the driver involved, identified as Zhanexplained that the pilot had problems with the pedal of Brake when he wanted to park in front of his family store.

“While the authorities investigate the fact, Elon Musk’s company assured that it will collaborate in the investigations,” the news network reported, in addition to the fact that China is the second largest market for the Tesla brand.