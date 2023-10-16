At least two people died this Monday in Brussels due to shots fired by a man armed with a military rifle in the center of the Belgian capital, before fleeing. The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, has spoken on X (former Twitter) of an “attack”. A video of the alleged perpetrator circulating on social networks claiming responsibility for the attack in the name of the Islamic State and which, according to him in Arabic, he did it to “avenge the Muslims.”

“My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the cowardly attack in Brussels,” said De Croo from the national crisis center. The prime minister has assured that he is “monitoring the situation” together with his Ministers of the Interior and Justice and has asked the citizens of Brussels to “remain vigilant.” According to the LN24 channel, the terrorist threat level has been raised to 4 out of 5. The European Commissioner for Justice, the Belgian Didier Reynders, has also spoken of a jihadist attack. “After France, Belgium is also being attacked again by Islamist terrorism,” he tweeted. “We must remain standing, vigilant and firm in the face of this permanent threat,” he added.

Apparently, the fatalities are Swedish nationals. The Belgian team, the Red Devils, play on Monday night against the Swedish team in Brussels in the Euro Cup. The Belgian Prosecutor’s Office has limited itself for the moment to indicating that an investigation is open.

According to some videos cited by the local press and circulating on social networks, a man dressed in an orange vest and a white helmet, the same one who allegedly left the video claiming responsibility for the attack, got off a motorcycle around 7:15 p.m. armed with a weapon of war and began shooting in a central street of the Belgian capital, before entering a premises and firing several more shots at point-blank range at at least one person lying on the ground. Police have confirmed the deaths of two people, according to La Libre Belgique. The perpetrator – or perpetrators – of the shooting, recorded around 7:15 p.m., is still on the run, according to the first information.

