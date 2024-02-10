An explosive device was defused at an aluminum plant in St. Petersburg

At the Vsevolozhsk aluminum alloy plant in St. Petersburg, a possible terrorist attack was prevented – an improvised explosive device (IED) containing almost two kilograms of explosives was found on the territory of the enterprise.

The bomb was hidden in a bag and was located near one of the warehouses. How she ended up at the plant is still unknown.

The IED was found on February 9, it was lying in an area not visible to cameras

It is known that on the evening of February 9, an employee of the Vsevolozhsk plant noticed strange package. He reported his discovery to law enforcement agencies. Experts took it away to determine the contents of what was found. The place was cordoned off and people were evacuated.

Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti

Already on Saturday, February 10, information appeared that the package contained a powerful explosive device – more than 1.7 kilograms. It was also specified that this tetryl. At the same time, Fontanka wrotethat it could be hexogen and TNT. The IED looked like a plastic bag with three brown bars, a plastic tube, wires and a manual detonator.

Who carried the bomb into the plant territory, bye not installed. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided. It is noted that the place where the bomb lay is not visible on CCTV cameras.

What is known about the aluminum smelter?

The Vsevolozhsk aluminum alloy plant is located in the southeast of St. Petersburg – in the industrial zone in the Rybatskoye district. It is called one of the largest enterprises in Russia for the production of secondary aluminum alloys from recycled aluminum cans.

Photo: Maksim Konstantinov / Globallookpress.com

Since the beginning of the 2000s they owned British company European Venture Investments Ltd from Liverpool. In 2019, the plant entered bankruptcy proceedings and has been listed as officially bankrupt since April 2023.

Earlier, an oil refinery was attacked in St. Petersburg

On January 31, in St. Petersburg, a drone fell on the Nevsky Mazut oil refinery on Glukhoozerskoye Highway. The UAV was hit by an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system over Kolpino.

The drone was shot down while still in the sky, but it continued to fly for some time. The UAV fell half an hour later – on the territory of an oil refinery on Glukhoozerskoye Highway. As a result of falling debris, empty tanks caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

In November, a fire at a Russian gunpowder factory was classified as a terrorist attack.

On November 11, a powerful fire occurred at a gunpowder factory in Kotovsk, Tambov region. Local residents said that they heard an explosion before this. An hour and a half after it started, the fire was extinguished.

Investigators later classified the fire at the plant as a terrorist attack and opened a criminal case. Investigative Committee officers recovered from the scene of the terrorist attack the remains of a drone that was allegedly used to attack the enterprise.