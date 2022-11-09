Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

The terrorist Houthi militia targeted, with booby-trapped drones, an oil port in Shabwa Governorate, southern Yemen. with international and international resolutions.

A Yemeni security source said that a Houthi drone targeted an oil tanker in the Qena oil port in Shabwa Governorate, adding that the information indicated that the Houthi targeting did not result in material damage.

And media outlets quoted the management of the Yemeni Oil Company in Shabwa as confirming that there were no human or material losses as a result of the Houthi targeting by the drone.

Sources confirmed that the Houthi march was brought down and the attack thwarted, which if succeeded, would have led to a major environmental disaster in the Arabian Sea off the eastern coast of Yemen.

She explained that the Houthi militia’s attempt to target the port coincided with the entry of a fuel vessel to empty thousands of tons of diesel, noting that the ship unloaded the fuel shipment after the attack was thwarted. This is the first targeting of the Qena oil port, which was opened in early 2021.

Last October, the Yemeni government announced that the terrorist Houthi militia had targeted the Al-Daba port in Hadramout governorate and the Al-Nashima oil port in Shabwa governorate, without causing any damage.

The attack was met with Arab, international and international condemnations, and the Houthi militia called for de-escalation and an immediate cessation of such terrorist attacks.

Terrorist militias continue their flagrant violations of international and UN resolutions in light of their deliberate insistence on ignoring the international community, and ignoring international laws, charters and diplomatic norms.

Yemeni political analyst Ahmed al-Rubaizi described the Houthi militia as a “rogue group out of international law”, which does not abide by any commitments, and does not recognize international and UN resolutions, and therefore it is not surprising that they continue their flagrant violations of resolutions issued by international organizations.

Al-Rubaizi explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the coup militias seek to adopt a policy of jumping over crises in the region and the world, starting with adding new impossible conditions aimed at obstructing the initiatives of the international envoy seeking to extend the armistice, agreeing to stop the war, and start negotiations for a comprehensive solution between all parties. .

The Yemeni political analyst pointed out that the terrorist militias are also seeking to maintain tensions in the region to serve the agenda of their allies, while at the same time trying to market themselves regionally and internationally by threatening to target international shipping routes and energy sources in the region, in line with what Europe is suffering from the gas and oil crisis, due to the Ukrainian crisis.

Last February, the UN Security Council approved a resolution extending the UN arms embargo to include the entire Houthi militia, following the United Nations submitting a report to the Security Council that revealed that the Houthi group continues to violate the arms embargo, accusing it of exploiting the ports of Hodeidah to launch bombed boats into the sea. Red and menacing navigation.

The Yemeni political analyst explained that the Houthi threats to international shipping lanes confirm the reality of the “rogue group” that does not abide by the laws and charters of international law, and defies international resolutions, which is clearly evident in its continuous attempts to threaten international shipping companies by targeting commercial ships and oil tankers.

The black record of the Houthi militia is replete with tens and hundreds of piracy crimes that have threatened international navigation and global trade. Last January, the spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, revealed that the Houthi launched more than 100 booby-trapped boats to target international shipping, and the joint Yemeni forces and the coalition dealt with 248 mines. Maritime to secure navigation in the Red Sea.

During the period between January 2017 and June 2021, the militias carried out 24 drone attacks against oil tankers, and during the first six months of this year, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy recorded 13 Houthi violations against merchant ships in the Red Sea.

For his part, Yemeni writer and political analyst Aidaros Bahshwan stressed, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the violations and crimes of the “Houthi” have multiplied significantly during the recent period, which reflects its insistence on not complying with international charters and agreements, stressing the need to take a firm stance that acquiesces to the terrorist militias. to UN resolutions.

The political analyst explained that the violations of the Houthi militia during the recent UN truce confirm its deliberate disregard for international and UN resolutions, and that the group does not want security or stability in Yemen or the region.

He warned of the danger of the international community ignoring the Houthis’ violations of international resolutions, which would give the militias the green light to expand their crimes without accountability. Therefore, international and international institutions are called upon to get out of the cycle of condemnation and denunciation and to take firm positions that oblige the militias to stop these crimes.