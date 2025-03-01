The French Crystal Palace striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, had to be removed yesterday on a stretcher and with a life support after the brutal entrance he received from the Millwall goalkeeper, Liam Roberts, which caused him a brain shock and a wound that required 25 points of suture for laceration of the left ear. The action occurred during the eighth duel of Fa Cup that measured the Premier team with the Championship (the second English division).

Shortly after starting the game, the goal came out of his area with his foot and violently hit the head of the French Olympic runner -up, which was struggling with a rival defense and had his eyes fixed on the ball. An action that deserved the expulsion.

Mateta, 27, was treated for several minutes in the field and connected to life support before being removed on a stretcher between the ribbing. He was transferred in ambulance to a hospital and last night he was out of danger.

“Thank you all for your kind messages. I’m fine, I hope to return very soon, and stronger than ever, good jobs today, ”the player himself published last night on his social networks to reassure fans and thank his support.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Olympic runner-up with France in the Paris Games, is living a good start of the season after scoring eight goals with Crystal Palace, 12th of the Premier League. The palace ended up imposing 3-1.