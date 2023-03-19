Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle at 8:00 am local time (02:00 GMT) and hit the newly constructed divider, plunging the bus 10 meters into the ditch.

“17 people were killed in the accident, and the wounded were taken to the region’s hospitals,” local police chief Masoud Alam told AFP after the accident, which took place in the south of Shabchar.

Traffic accidents often occur in Bangladesh due to cars, old roads, poor maintenance, and drivers not receiving adequate training.

According to the Highway Accident Observatory, 9,951 people were killed in road accidents in Bangladesh last year.