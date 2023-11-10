Tamara Gverdtsiteli’s producer said that the singer left the Russian Federation due to the death of her mother. Sergei Pudovkin shared a revelation with mk.ru.

The artist has not appeared in the Russian Federation for more than a year and has not given concerts. The celebrity settled abroad and resumed her creative activity there. However, her concerts are not in demand among foreign audiences. Pudovkin, in a conversation with reporters, explained the reasons for Gverdtsiteli’s departure.

As it turned out, there was grief in the artist’s family: her mother died. According to Sergei, Tamara Mikhailovna had a hard time surviving the death of her parent. Due to a nervous breakdown, she spent two months in a rehabilitation clinic. After leaving the institution, Gverdtsiteli abandoned active work and intense touring.

“A terrible tragedy happened: my mother died, she died seriously. After that, Tamara Mikhailovna spent two months in a rehabilitation clinic,” the producer said.

According to Sergei, by canceling her tour in the Russian Federation, the artist lost her profit. At the same time, Pudovkin believes that “money does not buy happiness.”

“She gained peace of mind and the ability to communicate with her son,” the producer concluded.

