Giulia Cecchettin found dead, her father’s first words in an interview: it is excruciating pain for him

The family members are experiencing a real drama Giulia Cecchettin. Unfortunately in the 7 days in which no one heard from her, they only hoped to be able to hug her again, because no one could have ever imagined such an epilogue. They all hoped for a happy ending.

Giulia and Filippo appeared to be gone since the evening of November 10th. From that moment on, neither of them has ever returned home. They first tried to call them several times and then they reported what happened to the police.

From all the investigations of the case, the investigators discovered a video of a camera from a factory in the Fossò area, where the boy attacks the 22 year old.

Right on that road they found some traces of blood, hair and even pieces of scotch tape. However, none of his relatives ever wanted to think the worst, until the news arrived discovery of his body.

Giulia’s father made several appeals, with the hope of being able to calm Filippo and do so go back home, with her daughter. However, it was only late yesterday morning that the news arrived discovery of the body. Gino Cecchettin in a message with one of the journalists of The Republicwanted to talk about the pain he is experiencing.

The first words of Giulia Cecchettin’s father

The pain is so much, unimaginable, atrocious… A part of me that goes away. She was only 22 years old… A life ahead of her broken, for no logical reason. I can understand an illness, an accident, but this is the most inconceivable way. You don’t get over it. But I have to be strong for the other kids, Elena and Davide. They have to, we have to start again. They were three very close brothers. I went there, to the site of the discovery. But the doctors were still there for the tests and I didn’t see her. My wife and Giulia are together now.