During my time as an active fighter, I had the joy of spending long periods in a privileged place in the country: Temoaya, in the State of Mexico.

It is a place whose height almost touches the sky. It owes part of its fame to the fact that great athletes have visited the Otomí Ceremonial Center to carry out their camps, for example, the Mexican champion, Julio César Chávez.

Like a good small town, the rumors that arose were rushing through its streets.

On one occasion, I heard from a neighbor that a member of the community had organized a dinner and that the guest of honor was none other than Érik the Terrible Morales. The message, of course, was laced with a certain exaggeration.

I can’t say that I believed the informant’s words. As a good skeptic, I decided to go just to get rid of my doubt (and because from time to time the person with the most faith hides behind phrases like “I don’t believe anything”). Truth be told, being a boxing fan practically forced me to attend that meeting.

This was not an open access date. In fact, I don’t remember how I managed to get to the center of the action just before it started.

Candlelight illuminated the austere, but clean, abode, which had been prepared to receive the gala guest. Tables and chairs were already waiting for the guests. A flower arrangement adorned the head table. That painting was framed by a sign that read: “Welcome Champion.” The hosts had dropped the accent, perhaps too busy not neglecting the smallest detail of food and drink.

An hour passed and nothing was known about Terrible. People started to get impatient, but they refused to leave the place, what if they left and right after the fighter appeared.

The one who seemed to own the house ended the uncertainty. He came out to the center of the ring with a pained face.

“I am very afraid, gentlemen, that our guest will not come.”

A silence settled over the small room. Busy in brooding the disappointment, nobody noticed the figure that entered the house and that illuminated the host’s face.

“We had been waiting for you for a long time, Don Érik,” said Don Félix Ventura, who was the name of the architect of the meeting.

“I’m sorry for the delay,” the Terrible, somewhat sorry.

The music came out of hiding. A female voice intoned verses by José Alfredo Jiménez, “Cielo rojo”, for further details.

The mob was launched by the famous character. The adults wanted to shake hands with him, the children preferred to pretend they were exchanging a blow with him.

A priest who was also in the crowd took advantage of his ecclesiastical authority to take the famous boxer aside.

Did the champion go looking for that blessing every time he had a fight on the doorstep? Has he made a donation to gain divine favor?

When they returned from that private chat, I had a feeling that somehow the die was already cast.

Some kids who ran off were going to stamp themselves with the boxer. Someone who noticed the maneuvering of the infants gave a warning that was actually an omen.

-Champion, waters with the right that these children have very hard foreheads.

Days later, a left-footed shot that was not opposed by the right glove sent Morales to the canvas and there ended his career.

Wendy Arellano

Twitter: @WenArellano