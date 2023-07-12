According to the Spanish engineer Martìn, the passengers of the Titan would have understood everything and experienced a minute of hell before their death

Regarding the incident of Titan, the OceanGate submarine imploded about three weeks ago in the Atlantic Ocean, it was said that the five passengers on board had not noticed anything and had lost their lives on the spot. Today, the opinion of a submarine expert, the Spanish engineer José Luis Martín, sees a much more chilling hypothesis.

On June 19, the news of the disappearance of the Titan, a small submarine owned by OceanGate, a marine tourism company.

The small boat was abyssed to reach the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean and take five people to visit the wreck of the Titanic, the ocean liner that sank in 1912.

After days of research, OceanGate itself had issued a statement in which it announced the death of the five people and the discovery of some debris from the small submarine.

The victims are the French diving expert Paul Henri Nargeolet, the British entrepreneur Hamish Harding, the Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, administrator of the Seti Institute, his son Suleman and Stockton Rushthe CEO of OceanGate.

The last moments of life of the passengers of the Titan

According to official sources, one would have caused the death of the five passengers tremendous implosion of the same Titan, which in a few tenths of a second would have crumpled on itself due to the pressure of the water and would have crushed the five people.

Today, the opinion of a submarine expert, the Spanish engineer José Luis Martinyou see a far more chilling scenario.

According to him it all happened for a fault in the electrical systemwhich compromised communications with the mother boat and the functioning of the engines.

That would have done plummet “like an arrow” the Titan towards the seabed. The descent from a depth of 1700 meters to 2500, the point where the implosion took place, lasted about a minute.

60 seconds during which the five passengers would pile on each other, fully realizing of what was about to happen.

“I imagine the horror and fear and agony. It must have been like a horror movie for them“: Martìn said.