The world of Italian sport, and in particular that of futsal (five-a-side football), is in shock over news that arrived in the last few hours. Gianluca Salvettia very young athlete of just 17 years old who had also worn the jersey of the Italian national team in the last European Under 19 championship played in Porec, lost his life following a very serious road accident that occurred in Brazil. His father Rafael also died with him. The conditions of his little sister are very serious.

There are countless messages of condolence that have appeared on social media in these hours. The Destination Cataniawhich a few weeks ago became champion of Italy, on Facebook he wrote:

Meta Catania Bricocity mourns the tragic passing of the young talented Gianluca Salvetti. A boy with many dreams and a key figure in the Under 19 national team. A tragedy that has shocked the entire world of sport, futsal and our society.

There Five-a-side Football Division from the Football Federation he instead wrote: