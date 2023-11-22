Centola is in shock over the death of Angelo Luongo. The 11-year-old boy was taken away by fulminate leukemia

A sudden and completely unexpected loss has completely shocked a family and a community, that of Centola, a small town in the Salerno area. Angelo Luongo, a child of just 11 years old, died yesterday from a fulminant leukemia that took him away in just two days. The condolences of an entire city.

At 11 years old, life should only be serenity and carefree. And so it actually was that of Angelo, a resident child of Centolaa small town in the province of Salerno, where everyone knew and loved him for his always smiling and cheerful nature.

It was until a few days ago, when his parents who tried to wake him in bed noticed that he didn’t answer.

Alarmed and worried, the little boy’s parents immediately contacted the rescuedwho reached him and transported him at the Vallo della Lucania hospital. From there, given the seriousness of the situation, the doctors immediately arranged for his transfer to Santobono of Naples.

Unfortunately, not even this decision managed to avoid the worst. Yesterday morning the Heart by Angelo Luongo it stopped forever.

What took him away, as local newspapers report, was a fulminant leukemia that overwhelmed him and took him away in just two days. A devastating shock for his parents and those who loved him.

The pain for the death of Angelo Luongo

There is no corner of Centola where your laughter hasn’t reached. Today the same corners cry. I personally will always remember the extreme education that distinguished you. Now rest little Angel 😭

This is one of many condolence messages appeared on social media in the last few hours. Condolences and closeness to the family also came from themunicipal administration.