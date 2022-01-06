He died during his shift after a fatal fall from the ladder. Andrea Soligo was only 25 years old, with a wife and two children

Andrea Soligo, a young worker of 25, died on the job after a fatal fall. The boy was at Fem Impianti in Tezza sul Brenta, an Italian town in the province of Vicenza.

While taking his turn, Andrea is fallen and fell three meters. The violent impact with the asphalt resulted in him injuries that are too serious.

According to an initial reconstruction by the police, who are investigating the accident, Soligo was inside the company located in the industrial area of ​​Belvedere di Tezze. It was on one ladder and was finishing some work, when it is fell into the void.

Colleagues, who witnessed the scene, have suffered sounded the alarm to the rescue. Shortly after, the health workers arrived at the company and transported the 25-year-old to the Bassano del Grappa hospital. Unfortunately, already during the transport, Andrea Soligo presented too serious conditions. He reported a head trauma it’s a fracture of the cervical spine.

Andrea Soligo did not make it

Doctors did everything they could to save his life, but shortly thereafter, the 25-year-old was off forever.

The agents are now investigating to try to understand what caused the violent fall of the young worker and whether all the safety rules.

The tragedy also spoke on Spisal core of Ulss 7, who carried out investigations alongside the police.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Vicenza has opened an investigation file and most likely an autopsy will be performed on the lifeless body of the 25-year-old.

The community of Vedelago, where the boy lived with his family, is shocked by the tragic news. Andrea Soligo leaves her in pain wife Giorgia Nicole And two children Niccolò and Talia, 4 and 2 years old.

A 25 year old boy who goes to work to guarantee a future for his children and dies means that we are in a country of incivility. One is amazed.

These are the words of the general secretary of the CISL, Massimiliano Paglini.