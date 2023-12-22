He loses control of the car while going to work and dies instantly: Ruffano, province of Lecce, shocked by the disappearance of Federico Grasso

Still a very young life broken on Italian roads. Federico Grasso he was only 22 years old and yesterday morning, at the crack of dawn, he was heading to work in his car. He suddenly lost control of the wheel and ended up crashing into a surrounding wall, losing his life instantly. The tragedy occurred in Ruffano, in the province of Lecce.

Still blood on Italian roads and again a very young life cut short in a few moments due to a dramatic accident.

The drama took place in the early morning of yesterday, Thursday 21 December, at Ruffanoin the province of Lecce.

Federico Grasso, a boy from only 22 years oldhad left home and was heading, in his car, a Fiat Grande Punto, to work at a company located on state road 275 in Surano.

During the journey, for reasons yet to be clarified, the young man would have lost control of driving and he would have gone off the road. The car collided violently with the surrounding wall of agricultural land, crumpling completely.

For Federico Grasso there was nothing that could be done

Some passing motorists have raised the alarm and immediate emergency intervention was requested.

The 118 doctors arrived on site promptly, but for Federico Grasso he was not already there nothing more to do. The injuries sustained in the crash were too serious, resulting in a practically instantaneous death.

The boy's body was transported to the local morgue, while the Carabinieri took care of carrying out all the reliefs of the case. The road section remained closed to traffic for a long time, causing traffic disruption.

The news spread to Ruffano in a very short time, provoking shock and pain to the entire community. A touching message of condolence appeared on the Municipality's page, in which the cancellation of all scheduled activities was also announced: