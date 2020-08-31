In a painful accident in Dwarka area, the 11-year-old Masus, who was riding a car, was severed from the torso. The child’s father was driving a car at the time of the accident. The car collided with the divider near Dwarka Sector-22 and overturned. Due to the high speed, the car collapsed in the air 4-5 times as soon as it hit the divider. During this time, the child’s head came out of the window and separated from the torso. The accident was so painful that people standing around shivered. Police reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported. Mayank (11) died on the spot, while the police rushed the injured father Sujit (35) and sister Trishaka (2) to the hospital immediately. Dwarka Sector-23 Police Station has registered a case and is investigating. Police have handed over the body of Mayank to the family after the postmortem.

Eyewitness told horrorsA local resident saw the whole accident with his own eyes. He said, “I was talking on the mobile when I heard a loud voice. The boy’s head fell out of the window and hit the road. I myself was rooted for a while.” Witnesses told the police that the speed of the car was very fast. As the car approached Sector-22, Shubham’s apartment, it suddenly hit the divider and overturned. At the time of the accident, the glass of Mayank’s side window was open. Due to which his neck somehow came out of the window at the time of the accident.

Mayank was sitting on the front seatAccording to the police, Sujit lives with the family in Pochanpur area. After Mayank’s departure, his mother, wife and daughter are left in the family. Sujeet owns a fine property in the Pojanpur area. They get rent from this property. The family went to a relative’s Swift Dzire car on Thursday night. Sujit was accompanied by his wife, both children and mother. Mayank was sitting with him on the front seat while returning from there late at night. His wife and mother were sitting behind Trishaka in his lap.