Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that the accident occurred between a small transport vehicle and a minibus (microbus), and the collision of the two vehicles resulted in the bus overturning.

The security authorities rushed to transfer the dead and injured to Nadim Governmental Hospital in Madaba Governorate.

A security source told “Sky News Arabia” that “a collision occurred this morning, Sunday, between two vehicles on the Madaba-Dhiban road, resulting in two deaths and eight injuries.

Increasing injuries and overcrowding in the corridors of the hospital

In the same context, a medical source confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the injuries had risen to 10, while two women, the driver and her mother, had died upon their arrival at the hospital.

The source pointed out that among the injuries were three children and women, and that one of them had an incomplete cut in her thumb.

It is worth noting that the security services are still at the site for the purposes of traffic investigation and to prevent gatherings, which impede traffic and cause more accidents, and to evacuate damaged vehicles from the site.

The people of the region spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, saying that the road frequently witnesses terrible accidents, due to the scarcity of services and the absence of a median island separating the two directions of traffic, calling on the concerned authorities to reconsider it and enhance the services on the site to save blood and save lives.