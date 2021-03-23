In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), yesterday, Monday, a new round began.

The participants who cooked last night in the reality show that leads Santiago Del Moro were: Candela Vetrano, Alex Caniggia, María O’Donnell, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Dani La Chepi and Andrea Rincón.

The challenge presented by the jury composed of Damián Betular, Donato De Santis and Germán Martitegui it consisted of facing the test of “The wall”.

Participants they played in pairs: only one of the members of each team received the recipe they had to prepare and, consequently, as team captain, he had to guide his partner, who was located on the other side of the wall. The plates of both had to be identical.

At MasterChef Celebrity, participants cooked in pairs, but … separated by “the wall”! Capture TV.

“I want to warn you that only one of the pairs will go to benefits Wednesday,” Martitegui warned them from the outset.

Holder of the benefit of the gold medal, Maria O’Donnell was able to choose who to team up with. He opted for Claudia “Gunda” Fontán. The other pairs were: Alex Caniggia and La Chepi; Candela Vetrano and Andrea Rincón.

With the enormous difficulty of communication that the wall implies, a large part of the broadcast passed at the height of the participants.

On his tour to see how the participants were working, Damián Betular put the points to Gunda Fontán. She was to receive directions from the team captain, Maria O’Donnell. The pair wanted to pass by alive, but the chef warned immediately.

As soon as he suspected that Fontán was writing the instructions given by his partner, he warned him that he could not write down, that all the transmission of the steps of the recipe had to be done verbally. When Maria wanted to come out in defense of her partner, Betular was categorical: “Cheater!” She shouted.

At the time of tasting, the jury was very hard on Alex Caniggia: the young man had to prepare apple puree to accompany the bondiola, but he refused to do so on the grounds that “the puree is cheap” and presented the apples cut into cubes. “If you have to make a puree and you don’t do it, you don’t go up to the balcony,” Betular reproached him.

Alex Caniggia was infatuated with his refusal to cook puree and the indulgence earned him a gray apron. That is, he will have to fight in Thursday’s playoffs to avoid going to the elimination gala. Capture TV.

Another participant who aroused the anger of the jury was Andrea Rincón. They blamed him for having crushed a potato by placing it between two boards, on the floor, and stepping on that surface with his boot. A sin de lesa cuisine!

In order to give the final verdict, Betular, De Santis and Martitegui chose to make the couple, made up of Gunda Fontán and María O’Donnell.

So things, Candela Vetrano, Andrea Rincón, Alex Caniggia and La Chepi They had a gray apron, that is, they must try to get away from Sunday’s elimination gala by winning the playoff to be held on Thursday.

Andre Rincón’s attitude that infuriated the MasterChef Celebrity jury. Capture TV.

