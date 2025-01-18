A tense meeting and a “tough message”: how Trump’s return influenced the Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Steven Witkoff’s phone call surprised Benjamin Netanyahu’s collaborators. It was Friday night and Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East was calling from Doha with the sabbath already started. Witkoff wanted to travel from Qatar to Israel to meet Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister’s aides told him he could do so as soon as the Jewish day of rest ended, but the 67-year-old billionaire real estate developer and lawyer rejected it, brusquely insisting that the meeting take place on Saturday morning.

The keys to the agreement between Israel and Hamas: delivery of hostages, withdrawal of troops and three phases

Israeli media describe that meeting as a “tense meeting.” Witkoff made his message clear: the US president-elect insists that a ceasefire agreement be reached in exchange for the release of hostages. Trump wants to end the war in Gaza, he said. He has other things to do.

“What happened is that Witkoff conveyed a tough message from the incoming president of the United States, who unequivocally demanded the conclusion of the agreement,” a senior Israeli government official, considered a spokesman for Netanyahu, told Channel 14.

Journalist Nadav Eyal summarized this week in the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth the situation facing the Israeli prime minister and his close collaborators. “Netanyahu has suddenly understood exactly where he stands in relation to the new American president. They have realized that Trump speaks as if he were dictating, and that they will never be able to overtake him on the right. Once again, Trump wants a deal.”

Witkoff was not the only one seeking a ceasefire agreement. Among those who the weekend —and throughout this week— Pressing Israel and Hamas to bring the talks to a successful conclusion include the acting president of the United States, Joe Biden, his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and senior figures from the Gulf countries, Egypt and Turkey. All those who have intervened as mediators in these long negotiations.

The head of Turkey’s spy services, İbrahim Kalin, spoke on Monday with members of Hamas’s top executive body to make Ankara’s pressure felt.

Suddenly, issues that had been a source of friction for months were opened for negotiation, especially for Netanyahu, who at the beginning of the year had withdrawn from the agreement he had sought.

Although optimism about the proximity of an agreement was increasing, in the days that followed the meeting between Witkoff and Netanyahu there were also moments of crisis over issues of fine detail, with statements about military maneuvers and contradictory messages until the last moment.

Finally, on Wednesday afternoon everything appeared to be set for an imminent deal, with Gideon Sa’ar, Israeli Foreign Minister, announcing that he was flying back to Israel to vote on the deal. However, Netanyahu has delayed the cabinet vote to this Friday as both sides exchange accusations over last-minute demands.

Trump himself was quick to take credit. “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could only have happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, which sent the message around the World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate agreements to ensure the safety of all Americans and our Allies,” the president-elect wrote on his Truth social network. “I am delighted that the American and Israeli hostages are returning home to their families and loved ones.”

The agreement is planned in three phases, starting from the framework originally designed in 2024 by Biden and approved by the UN Security Council with the participation of Netanyahu (quickly revoked). In exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel, the pact stipulates that 33 hostages held by Hamas be freed over six weeks, including women, children, the elderly and wounded civilians.

Among those 33 people there would be five women from the Israeli army. For each of them, Israel would release 50 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 militants serving life sentences. At the end of this first phase, all civilians held captive by Hamas would be released. In the case of deceased civilians, all bodies would be handed over.

But the most important thing in this agreement for a six-week ceasefire is that it opens the way for new negotiations to end the war completely.

It is unclear how many displaced Palestinians will be able to return to what remains of their homes or when. It is also unknown whether the deal will entail a complete end to the war and a complete withdrawal from Gaza by Israeli troops, key Hamas demands to free the remaining hostages.

As it has emerged, and if it is maintained, the agreement allows both parties to look good. For Netanyahu, who swore to fight until an unattainable and ill-defined “total” victory, the promised release of corpses and hostages belonging to the humanitarian category of women, children and the sick leaves him closer to the general feeling among a majority of Israelis who consider it a priority an agreement on the hostages.

Israel’s concessions on its withdrawal from strategic areas such as the Netzarim corridor, and its acceptance of Palestinian civilians returning to northern Gaza (after being registered), leaves Hamas closer to its most ambitious aspiration of reaching a general agreement only when Israeli soldiers withdraw and the fighting ends.

Gray areas and unresolved issues

But in between there are still many gray areas and unresolved issues. One of the most pressing questions for Netanyahu is why he did not accept the similar deal that had been offered as early as May 2024. It has not been lost on analysts in Israel that Netanyahu struck a deal at the last minute under pressure from Trump, challenging far-right members within his governing coalition, including Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

“I wonder where all the obstacles went,” Ben Caspit wrote in the newspaper Ma’ariv. “All the conditions? All the ridiculous reasonings that the leader launched and that his spokespersons echoed? (…) And what about the Philadelphi corridor [en la frontera con Egipto]? All the obstacles that arose at decisive moments in the negotiations, all the statements that were made, including several during the sabbath, stating that Israel would never withdraw, never stop, never surrender and never give in…”

It was not just the pincer movement with which the incoming and outgoing US presidents cornered Netanyahu. The change in the Israeli prime minister’s political circumstances has also allowed him more flexibility. Although many Israelis displaced from the north of the country have not yet been able to return to their homes, Netanyahu has gained respite and something to talk about thanks to his army’s relative success in the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and, more generally, against Iran’s Axis of Resistance.

There has also been a change in the complex arithmetic of the right and extreme right in the government coalition, especially due to the return in September of his former rival within the Likud, Gideon Sa’ar, who with his faction is undermining the influence of the extreme right of Ben Gvir. Ben Gvir himself seemed to recognize this when he boasted in X that it had been his party that prevented the agreement on numerous previous occasions.

Life has become difficult for those who speak for Netanyahu and previously raved about the Israeli prime minister’s determination and how friendly Trump would be to Israel. “The pressure that Trump is exerting right now is not what Israel expected from him,” right-wing commentator Jacob Bardugo complained on Israeli television Channel 14 on Monday. “Pressure is the word that best defines it.”

Why the ceasefire agreement is only the first step to ending the slaughter in Gaza



On other occasions, Netanyahu has used the threat of pressure from the White House as a carte blanche that allowed him to get away with it. With all the risks that this agreement implies for him, it is not entirely clear that he will achieve it this time.