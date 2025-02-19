A tennis player interrupts his party and breaks to cry for the presence of a stalker in the stands

“It does not look good (…), Raducanu is crying,” the commentator is heard to say while the tennis party that was disputed in Dubai is momentarily paralyzed when one of the tennis players is leaving the track. This is Emma Raducanu, a 22 -year -old British tennis player, who goes to the judge’s chair, tells him something and starts crying, trying to hide behind the arbitration chair.

“It is very worrying, something is happening,” continues the commentator while Raducanu remains disconsolate and even her opponent, the Czech Karolina Muchva, who does not understand what happens is approached. It turns out that what happens is the fault of a stalker present in the stands, who already intimidated the British tennis player on Monday and now prevented him from continuing to play.

The Female Tennis Association (WTA), organized by the WTA Tour that is played these days in Dubai, has issued a statement this morning in which it explains what happened. “On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who showed an obsessive behavior. This same individual was identified in the first rows [de la grada] During the game that Emma played this Tuesday and was subsequently expelled. It will be forbidden to go to any WTA event waiting for a risk assessment to be issued, ”says the WTA in the text shared on social networks.

“The safety of the players is our main priority,” says the Association, which ensures that “actively working with Emma and her team to guarantee their well -being and offer any necessary support.” After the expulsion of the stalker, the game in question continued, and ended with a tight victory for Czech.

Raducanu was already a victim of harassment in 2022, when after becoming champion of the US Open with only 18 years he had to denounce an individual who visited his home up to 10 times. According to the countrythe judge issued a five -year departure order for the stalker, a deliveryman who manipulated Raducanu objects, took some of them and left a bouquet of flowers at the door of his house, among other things. “I have felt very scared. I feel a lot of apprehension if I leave, especially if I am alone, ”said the tennis player; “I feel my freedom have taken away. I look constantly around me, ”Raducanu confessed.