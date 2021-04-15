Tenerife’s tour of LaLiga Smartbank this season confirms that topic that has been discussed a thousand times in the world of football. “You have to be strong at home” or “the objectives are to score points at home” are some examples of hackneyed phrases that have penetrated our ears and have stuck in the brain like songs that, unconsciously, one hums without knowing why .

But it is that in the islanders, all of them take on a resounding literality. Because the painting by Luis Miguel Ramis raises to the umpteenth power that of “our stadium must be a fort.” The ‘Tete’, Efesé’s next rival this Sunday (Cartagonova, 6.15 pm), stars in a curious journey that has taken him to the middle of the table, to live in a quiet area, free of sighs and frights.

The people of Tenerife are a Swiss watch at Heliodoro Rodríguez López, a fiefdom that has become a headache for rivals, rising as the sixth best venue in the entire competition (32 of 44 points has been achieved as host) and in which They have not lost since December 3, 2020 (it was against Sabadell, 1-2). Or what is the same, in their last nine home games they have won six and drawn three. One of those victims was the Cartagena when the year 2021 was recently inaugurated. On January 10, the Albinegros were endorsed there with a painful 3-0, a result that shook the entity. Pepe Aguilar was on the bench and, after a scoreboard that brought out everyone’s colors, the sports commission looked for and captured a technician. It was decided, then, by Luis Carrión and his hiring became official only two days after that hecatomb.

The chicharreros are the fourth team that concedes the least (29 goals), but scores little (30): up to 15 teams score more



But, on the contrary, when the chicharreros take the plane and leave their comfort zone, they change the skin of a wolf for that of a lamb. The numbers say it. They are the fifth worst visitor, adding only twelve points away from their domains, the same as Cartagena.

Still, they occupy twelfth place on the table, a place that allows you to unbutton a few buttons on your shirt and relax. With 44 points, they are eleven away from the ‘playoff’ of promotion to the First Division and nine from the descent that Efesé marks with 35. No alarms therefore.

Mark and fit little



In addition, the recipe to achieve complete calm has been found in the simple formula of maximizing goals. The chicharreros are the sixth-lowest scoring team in the category. They have scored 30 goals, the same as Sabadell. Only Lugo and Zaragoza (29), Logroñes (25), Alcorcón (24) and Albacete (21) have seen the opposite goal less. However, the islanders have in their ranks footballers like Fran Sol, who with eight goals is placed at the top of the scorers table of his own. Bermejo, Álex Muñoz and Samuel Shashoua follow with three each.

With eight targets, Fran Sol is Tenerife’s top gunner; followed by Bermejo, Muñoz and Shashoua with three



And they do not feel urgencies because, in the defensive section, they are almost impenetrable. With a rigorous and forceful wall, Tenerife has conceded 29 goals, the same as Leganés. Only the teams that make up the select group of the noble zone have improved the figures: Sporting de Gijón has collected the ball from their nets on 24 occasions, Espanyol on 22 and Mallorca, the most reliable, on 21. The back formed by the American side Shaq Moore, Álex Muñoz or the Serbian Nikola Šipčić, among others, shows a reliability difficult to break.

And it is that there are several proper names that, in all its lines, form a template that perhaps should be fighting for levels greater than those of living peacefully in no man’s land. The veteran Suso (35 years old), the Argentine Valentin Vada, the ironclad Zarfino, Nono (former UCAM Murcia player) or the former Lorca FC player, Manu Apeh, join all the aforementioned names to orchestrate a well-armed squad. Without forgetting, of course, captain Aitor Sanz, who will not participate in Cartagonova after having seen the tenth yellow card, so he will have to serve a penalty game.

Nor should we leave aside the regional accent of this Tenerife, which is put on by Juan Carlos Cordero, from Cartagena, as sports director, and Sergio González, in addition to the Murcian Germán Valera, on loan to the islands by Atlético de Madrid. The latter, since their landing in the winter market, have played 8 and 9 games respectively, the first starting once and the second twice. Ramis hasn’t counted on them often. Although only the Tarragona coach knows if on his land, due to motivation, they will jump onto the pitch from the opening whistle.

Who you already know that the coach of Efesé’s next opponent does not have is Borja Lasso and Jacobo, both injured. Still, the blue and white squad have two training sessions left before heading to Cartagena, but they are waiting to know if Bruno Wilson, Folch and Pomares enter the casualty list or the one that will fly to Corvera tomorrow.

“We’re not going for a walk”



Because the expedition that gets on the plane this Friday will be the one that, after dressing short in Cartagonova, stays around the peninsula to face Mirandés, on Wednesday, in the match that the Tenerife squad still has pending.

A five-day adventure that awaits Cartagena’s next rival, one thing is clear: despite the tranquility with which they can make a pilgrimage through LaLiga Smartbank, they are also aware that salvation is not yet tied.

Therefore, the messages sent by the members of the Ramis team are that while there is competition there is work to do. This is how Alberto Jiménez, a Tenerife player, verbalized it yesterday. “We are not going for a walk, but for all,” said the footballer, who also pointed out that “I don’t know why we are one version at home and then another one outside.”