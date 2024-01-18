Cairo (dpa)

FIFA announced the launch of a tender to sell television broadcasting rights in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg to media outlets for the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups.

FIFA stated on its official website that it aims to reach the largest possible number of audiences and provide a high-quality viewing experience for fans at the World Cup.

He added that next February 20 has been set as a deadline for submitting media wishing to obtain television broadcasting rights for the next two editions of the World Cup.

He explained that by selling media rights to football tournaments, FIFA generates the necessary income to support and develop the game around the world.