The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a tenant must pay a real estate management company an amount of 165 thousand dirhams as compensation for unlawfully placing his hand on one of the apartments under its management for a period of 50 months and 24 days.

In the details, a real estate management company filed a lawsuit against a tenant, demanding that he pay it an amount of 190 thousand and 475 dirhams in compensation for the usurpation of someone else’s money according to the similar rent estimated at 45 thousand dirhams annually for the period from the date of the usurpation until vacating the apartment and obliging him to pay fees and expenses, and in return for The fees, indicating that it manages a real estate in Abu Dhabi, and the defendant placed his hand on one of the apartments in the real estate subject of the lawsuit without a legal basis, and a ruling was issued against him to expel him from the apartment subject to usurpation. Right for four years, two months and 24 days.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant did not appear, and it was found that he was notified by a telephone text message, while the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law, the plaintiff must prove the right he claims and the defendant has the right to deny it, and it is also established in the Civil Transactions Law that every harm to others is The perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, is obligated to guarantee the damage, noting that the evidence from the ruling issued by the summary court is that he expelled the defendant from the property that the plaintiff manages because he is in it without a document. The eviction was carried out and the property was handed over to the plaintiff after more than four years, what the court concluded The defendant’s mistake represented in usurping the property entrusted to the plaintiff to manage it, and what he did had caused her material damage represented in depriving her of investing in the property.

The court indicated that the evidence from the attached contracts submitted by the plaintiff is that the rental value of the eye instances subject of the annual lawsuit ranges between 40 and 45 thousand dirhams, pointing out that the defendant did not appear, despite his announcement, to pay any payment or defense in the case in amount or subject matter despite Therefore, the court considers that compensating the plaintiff for the material damages incurred by all of them due to the defendant’s fault of forcibly taking the eye for a period of four years, two months and 24 days.

