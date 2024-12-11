How uncomfortable it is to play in Germany. It’s not that they are especially good, it’s that they are German. They are orderly, they are tough, they are stubborn, all the clichés confirmed. They insist, they don’t get tired. You can beat them but you have to have Grace on your side. If you are fine, if you have talent, if everything goes well, you overcome its fearsome machinery.

Barça seemed to have this inspiration at the beginning, especially in the positional attack. Dani Olmo It seemed like it was going to break every time a German touched it. Barça was concentrated, tactically rigorous, finding spaces inside, but there were the Germans with their block of stone, resisting, waiting for their moment, pushing their defensive line to make it difficult for the ball to exit. flick.

Visitor dominance but lack of depth. It seemed that as the minutes passed by Barcelona Fewer things went well for him, although without losing control of the game. The Germans played Germans, blow by blow with their hammer against the stone. The fans couldn’t get enough of singing. The meter said 98 decibels.

Lamine Yamal attended Raphinha with the outside giving another example of his infinite quality, but the Brazilian crossed his shot too far. The key for Barça was that it always found Olmo unmarked. Pedri selected his assists for Raphinha, who complained that the Canary Islander had little time for him. Pedri was very intelligent, preventing the team from rushing. Duranville overflowed to Bucket too easily but Sabitzer He finished incomprehensibly high. Little by little the game lost intensity, although Barça continued well planted on the field, forceful in their pressure and with Lamine Yamal shooting everything he had. German difficulties in coming out with the ball played, but without losing the bite when they could articulate it. They didn’t do much, but they waited.









Olmo stopped appearing and his equipment turned off. Very good Koundé in his defensive duties on the right wing and also in attack as a crutch for Lamine Yamal. Unlucky Bucket with the ball. With fewer spaces, the cold German night was compressed for Barça. Raphinha was too desperate demanding assists from the midfielders, who had the prudence not to take risks if they did not see it clearly to avoid lethal counterattacks from an opponent – tremendous Nmecha – who knew how to run.

Barça was superb in their pressure, with a lot of authority, but without the goal ever arriving. Iñaki Peña had his moment of glory miraculously rejecting a header from Guirassy. Flick was nervous about his team’s lack of depth.

There is a certain script in Barça’s matches that consists of an explosive initial phase that gradually fades away and a second half in which the game becomes bland and vulgar. This also happened with Xavi although the comparisons are odious and Flick is liked much more. And in Dortmund, although Barça managed to be effective in the first time they had after the break, through Raphinha, Dortmund soon equalized with a penalty.

Beyond the results, which are not bad for such a young team, Flick has the problem that his players fade as the game progresses and that magic from the beginning is now showing its fill. Fermín, Ferran Torres and De Jong They came in for Raphinha – injured – Olmo and Lewandowski.

Ferran scored – a great play by Koundé and Fermín – but it didn’t take the Germans even three minutes to tie, again. Guirassy. And when Barça seemed more stuck in its ghosts, once again Ferran scored the third and Barça achieved a very worthy victory. The problem of the progressive lack of success in the game continues to exist in this Barça, but the problems are always less of a problem when the results are good. win in Dortmund It is something important and there is time to work on everything else.