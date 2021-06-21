The federal prosecutor supports: “Offensive and aggressive attitude towards members of the opposing team and offensive and provocative expressions and territorial discrimination” towards supporters of Padua

The North, the heart of the supporters of Alexandria after the conquest of Serie B

Alexandria -. An element that tarnishes a little the triumph of grays at Moccagatta. Because of the behavior of the fans. Behavior now sanctioned by the federal prosecutor.

The Alexandria company will in fact have to pay a fine of 10 thousand euros because, according to the accusation, after the end of the tender, some hundreds of supporters many of them entered the pitch thanks to the unexpected opening of the entrance gates from the steps.

The federal prosecutor still maintains: “A large group of supporters took an offensive and aggressive attitude towards members of the opposing team and approached the reserved sector of the stadium to guest supporters addressing the same offensive and provocative expressions and territorial discrimination, which did not cause further incidents for the prompt intervention of security officers and police forces “.