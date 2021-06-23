Alexandria – They said immediately that they would do it and now they are organized on how to do it in practice.

They are the fans of Alexandria who did not go down the fine of 10 thousand euros for intemperance, let’s call them that, to which they would have let themselves go, according to the federal prosecutor, after the victory in the playoffs, at the end of the return match with Padova at Moccagatta.

Heavy accusations that they reject and a sanction which, however, having caused damage to society, they now intend to remedy. How to do? Going to the Nervi tobacconist’s in piazzetta Bini in Alessandria.