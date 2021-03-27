At least five people were killed and 23 injured on Saturday, March 27, when a ten-story residential building collapsed in one of the districts of Cairo, the capital of Egypt. This is reported by the newspaper Al-ahram…

According to the newspaper, the tragedy occurred at night in the area with densely populated development Gisr-es-Sueis. Rescuers are currently clearing the rubble in search of survivors. In addition, an operation is underway to rescue an entire family, which was covered with a pile of structures.

According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency could be the fact that the homeowner illegally added two floors to the building. The local prosecutor’s office has already begun an investigation into this fact.

On May 7, 2007, in a suburb of Cairo, a four-story residential building located in a workers’ quarter collapsed: three people died under the rubble.

Building collapses in poor neighborhoods in Egyptian cities tend to be due to building safety violations and lack of repairs. It is not uncommon for residents to build on additional floors without the approval of the municipal authorities.