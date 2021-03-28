His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree regarding the regulation of registration for the families of citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that a temporary committee would be established in the emirate called the “Committee for Organizing the Registration of Citizen Families in the Emirate of Sharjah” that would follow the Department of Statistics and Community Development in the emirate, and would work under its supervision and the department would assume its secretariat.

The committee aims to reorganize the registration of the families of the emirate’s citizens, and update it to match the existing situation in response to the changes in terms of organizing the registration of towns according to the administrative division of the emirate. According to the decree, the committee is formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that the committee shall be responsible for developing a general plan for reorganizing the registration of the citizens of the emirate, redistributing the citizens of the emirate into 10 towns while ensuring that old records are kept with the competent authority, following up the process of transferring the registration of citizens of the emirate, amending conditions in accordance with what is approved, and coordinating with the authorities The governmental authorities in the emirate and ensure that the reorganization of the registration of citizens to their records in those agencies is not affected, and the preparation and approval of the final list for registering the families of the citizens of the emirate.

The committee is also responsible for submitting periodic reports on the committee’s work, the difficulties it faces, and its recommendations regarding them to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and any other functions assigned to the committee by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah or the Department of Statistics and Community Development.

The decree also stipulated that the family registration of the citizens of the emirate be distributed among 10 towns, Sharjah – registration number: (301), Al Dhaid – registration number: (302), Abu Musa – registration number: (303), and Khorfakkan – registration number: (304), Kalba – Registration Number: (305), Madam – Registration Number: (306), Daba – Registration Number: (307), Maliha – Registration Number: (309), Al Hamriya – Registration Number: (310), and Al-Bataih – Registration Number: (307) (312).

According to the decree, a special registration is created in the town of Al-Hamriya, No. (310), to which the families of its citizens are transferred. To it the registration of the families of citizens belonging to the town, and the registration of the town of Margham (311) shall be canceled, and the registration of the families of the citizens listed on it shall be transferred to the registration of the town of Al-Madam (306).

According to the decree, the committee chairman issues the necessary administrative decisions to organize the committee’s work and implement the provisions of this decree.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

