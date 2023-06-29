A huge telescope built under the ice of the South Pole has detected neutrinos coming from our galaxy, the Milky Way, for the first time. The finding is the confirmation of a phenomenon that has been expected for years, and implies that in our own cosmic neighborhood there are unknown bodies capable of producing the most energetic particles in the universe.

Neutrinos are the most abundant particles in the cosmos. Every second about 100 billion pass through our body without us noticing. These ghostly particles have no electrical charge and hardly any mass. The vast majority of neutrinos traverse the Earth from side to side without leaving a trace. But a few interact with an atom and produce a flash of blue light that makes it possible to determine their origin.

The telescope IceCube It is a mass of one cubic kilometer of Antarctic ice in which more than 5,000 spherical detectors capable of capturing the flashes left by neutrinos in their wake have been set. In 2013, the observatory discovered the first two neutrinos from outside our galaxy. Epi and Blas were baptized and inaugurated a new era of astronomy, although it was not possible to determine where exactly they came from.

More information

In 2017 and 2022, a few dozen more neutrinos were trapped, making it possible to identify the first two sources outside our galaxy: two black holes into which millions of stars like the Sun could fit. In the first case, the neutrinos had traveled to nearly the speed of light for more than 4 billion years from the distant galaxy TXS 0506+065. In the second, they came from Messier 77, a galaxy barely 47 million light years from our solar system.

Neutrinos are associated with cosmic rays—beams of charged particles that are the most energetic in the universe. In 1993, a telescope in Utah (United States) captured the most powerful particle of this type known. It was traveling close to the speed of light and its energy was millions of times higher than that of the most powerful particle accelerator in the world, the LHC. At first it was called the WTF signal (initials of what the fuck!, in English), although it was finally baptized as OMG (Oh my God). Astrophysicists use the large neutrino detectors to try to figure out where cosmic rays come from.

On this occasion, IceCube has discovered hundreds of neutrinos that come from the center of our galaxy, some 25,000 light years away, and with an energy 10,000 times greater than that of a particle accelerator, he explains Ignacio Taboadatelescope spokesman IceCube. “Discovering these galactic neutrinos should be the easiest, but it turns out that the Milky Way doesn’t produce many. We have finally managed to catch them and thus we know that in our cosmic environment there are also objects capable of producing them”, highlights Taboada, a researcher of Venezuelan origin who has worked on IceCube since its construction, in 2010. The discovery is published today in the journal Sciencereference of the best world science.

Representation of the Milky Way with galactic neutrino signals. IceCube

the mass of IceCube It is located below the American base Amundsen-Scott of the South Pole, where the average temperature is 50 degrees below zero. During the Antarctic winter, which lasts six months in which it is always night, only two people remain at the base to maintain IceCube working. Meanwhile, a team of more than 300 scientists from more than 12 countries can access the data in real time.

For today’s discovery, an artificial intelligence has been developed that has analyzed a billion neutrino signals captured between 2011 and 2022, and has selected the few hundred that come from the Milky Way. Juanan Aguilar, physicist of astroparticles from Albacete who is part of the team of IceCube, details that “before, less accurate statistical models were used to analyze the signals captured by the telescope.” The new tools based on neural networks make it possible to clean up the noise produced by other particles and only be left with “the signals that come from within the galaxy.”

The Milky Way is shaped like a flattened spiral, like a cookie, and the signals appear to be coming from just off the edge. The data from IceCube show that there is a kind of diffused cloud of neutrinos that extends throughout the galactic center. In addition, there may be one or more point sources of neutrinos. It is possible that one of them is Sagittarius A*, a black hole with a mass equivalent to four million stars like the Sun that crouches right in the center of the galaxy. It is also possible that there are other unknown objects that produce cosmic rays and neutrinos, such as a black hole that is swallowing a nearby star.

Astroparticle physicist Ignacio Taboada, at the Amundsen-Scott base at the South Pole. ITEM

“The finding of IceCube reveals that in our own galaxy there must be enormous particle accelerators” comparable to those that had previously been detected in other more or less distant galaxies, summarizes Francisco Salesa, scientist at the Institute of Corpuscular Physics, in Valencia. This same month, the Antares neutrino detector, located under the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Toulon (France), captured a galactic neutrino signal. “The reliability of that signal was two sigma, that is, there was a chance in 100 that the signal was an error,” explains Salesa. “The observation of IceCube it has 4.5 sigma, one chance of error in 10 million.” It’s much more reliable, but it falls short of being able to claim a discovery, which requires five sigma—one chance in 3.5 million.

Now begins a worldwide race to identify the origin of galactic neutrinos. IceCube, driven mainly by the United States, will continue to work for several years and could achieve it. But being in the southern hemisphere puts the center of the galaxy directly above it, which introduces a lot of noise caused by other elementary particles produced in the atmosphere, the Sun, and other objects. Currently, KM3Net is being built, a new underwater telescope in the Mediterranean with two sites, Arca and Orca, located near Toulon and Sicily (Italy). Being in the northern hemisphere, the Earth will serve as a filter and theoretically it will be able to fine tune the origin of the elusive galactic neutrinos much better.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.