The European Solar Telescope (EST) will be a new-generation, large-aperture telescope with a diameter of 4.2 meters designed to study the Sun in an unprecedented way. EST aspires to become the largest research infrastructure in solar physics and represents a major scientific and technological challenge. Its purpose is to investigate solar magnetic fields and how they interact with solar plasma at all scales.

On May 3, it was presented to the authorities of the Ministry of Science and Innovation. Spain leads this ambitious pan-European project in which the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC) and the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).

The telescope will be installed in the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory on the island of La Palma. It is one of the best locations in the world for astronomical observation and from there the best images of the Sun taken by ground-based telescopes have been obtained over the last few decades.

Europe has led the world in solar physics since the Renaissance, when Thomas Harriot disputed the discovery of sunspots with David Fabricius, Christopher Scheiner and Galileo Galilei at the beginning of the 17th century. Centuries later Europe is still at the forefront in this discipline. The solar telescopes of the Canarian observatories have made a definitive contribution to the development of solar physics in Europe in recent decades. However, the available infrastructures will be obsolete in about a decade. Therefore, Europe needs to build a state-of-the-art facility like EST so as not to be left behind other major players in solar physics like the US or Japan. EST will be the flagship of European solar astronomy that will keep us at the forefront for decades to come.

The strategic forum that brings together the main European research infrastructures (ESFRI, European Strategy Forum on Research Infrastructures) included it in its roadmap in 2016 as a reference project in solar physics, becoming part of the infrastructures considered strategic for the scientific development of Europe. Other cutting-edge scientific facilities such as CERN’s Large Hadron Collider or SKA (Square Kilometre Array) are also on ESFRI’s roadmap.

Why study the Sun?

Man has been observing the Sun in detail for thousands of years and it is not by chance. The Sun provides us with light and energy that are essential for life on Earth. Without it, life would not be possible on our planet. But, in addition, the Sun is an excellent physics laboratory, where we can observe the interaction between plasma and magnetic fields under conditions of temperature, pressure and density that are impossible to reproduce on our planet.

The Sun is the closest star to Earth and, therefore, the one we can best study given its proximity. It provides us with a fundamental model to understand how millions of other stars that are of the same type as the Sun, but that are much further away, work.

Finally, the Sun is a dynamic system where huge explosions of gas and charged particles occur that sometimes affect satellites, electrical networks and communications on Earth. The better we understand the physical processes that take place on the Sun, the better we can predict when these events will occur and determine their possible effects on Earth.

The science of EST

The magnetic field is the driver of all activity seen on the Sun, from sunspots to coronal mass ejections. It is also the ingredient that binds the different layers of the Sun’s atmosphere together. If we want to understand the physical processes that occur in the star’s atmosphere, we need to accurately determine the magnetic field in each of its parts.

The main objective of EST is to investigate the structure, dynamics and energy of the lower part of the solar atmosphere, where magnetic fields continuously interact with plasma and magnetic energy is occasionally released in the form of powerful explosions, as well as the coupling that occurs between those layers. To carry out these studies, EST will have highly sensitive instruments specially optimized to measure the magnetic field with the highest precision ever obtained. This sensitivity and precision in polarimetry is one of the pillars of EST.

To investigate the coupling between the photosphere and the chromosphere, several instruments will scan different regions of the spectrum simultaneously using a technique called spectropolarimetry. Simultaneous observations at different wavelengths will allow us to obtain a tomographic view of the magnetic field in the lower part of the atmosphere.

Along with polarimetry, the other great asset of EST to understand how the magnetic field interacts with the plasma is the spatial and temporal resolution. EST will be able to distinguish magnetic elements on the Sun’s surface separated by less than 30 km by taking images at an unprecedented speed. This requires a large-aperture mirror and ultra-fast large-format CCD detectors.

EST, a technological challenge and an engine of economic and social development

EST not only represents a spectacular advance in our knowledge about the Sun, but it is also challenging from a technological point of view. To meet the scientific objectives of EST, this telescope requires technology that does not exist today and motivates research groups to collaborate with European industry to develop innovative solutions. It will be the first solar telescope in the world with multi-conjugate adaptive optics and a deformable secondary mirror, which will make it possible to correct the alterations that the turbulence of the Earth’s atmosphere cause in the observations.

More information

Participating countries can recoup the investment from their governments in the form of contracts and it represents a unique opportunity for the European high-tech industry to innovate and make itself known. While the initial investment in R&D can be large (prototypes, equipment), the return will be even greater when these companies capitalize on and apply the innovative designs developed for EST to their production lines.

In the same way, this type of scientific infrastructure generates a very positive economic impact in the medium and long term, since highly qualified jobs are created in industry, as well as in construction and administration. Once the telescope is built, scientific, technical, maintenance and administrative personnel will be needed and this has a significant impact on the development of the region where it is built, both directly and indirectly.

From the educational point of view, dissemination tasks are carried out at a European level to make the project known to both the general public and the educational community. After all, the students of today will be the solar physicists of tomorrow.

A reality in 2029

The project is currently in the preparatory phase financed by the European Commission within the program horizon 2020 and will end at the end of 2022. The main objective of this phase is to prepare a detailed plan for the construction and commissioning of EST. Construction of EST is expected to begin in 2024 and take 5 years, with first light expected in 2029.

At present, work is being done so that the financing agencies of the countries involved support the project and commit the necessary financing so that the EST becomes a reality.

Ada Ortiz Carbonell She is a Ph.D. in physics, a researcher in the field of solar astrophysics, and a data scientist at Expert Analytic AS. She is part of the EST Scientific Advisory Committee and the telescope’s Outreach and Communication Group.

