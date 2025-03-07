Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 03/06/2025



Updated at 9:28 p.m.





A telephone alert has activated on Thursday afternoon the rescue of a 22 -kilometer (12 miles) cayuco to the southeast of La Restinga, on the island of El Hierro. A total of 83 peopleamong which there are 7 women and 17 minors.

The Salvamar Adhara and Helimer 204 has mobilized to the place, locating the boat with all migrants in apparent good health.

It was one of the occupants who called 112 Canary Islands And from the center of Santa Cruz de Tenerife the rescue protocol was activated, through which they have been safely transferred to the port of La Restinga.