On the evening of Saturday, October 7, a Hamas rocket hit a residential building in Tel Aviv. A local resident told Izvestia about this from the scene, showing the consequences of the strike.

“Today at 8 o’clock in the evening Hamas fired rockets towards Tel Aviv. One of the missiles hit a residential building. The fragments were scattered within a radius of 200-300 m from the building. The area is blocked off, emergency services are on the scene,” said an eyewitness.

He showed how on the fifth floor of one of the houses part of the wall was broken, and reinforcement was hanging from the hole. It is also noticeable in the video that the lawns, road and cars parked near and at a considerable distance from the house are covered with fine crumbs and dust.

On the morning of Saturday, October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state. Against the backdrop of the situation, the Israeli authorities in the central part of the country introduced a special situation, and Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service.

The Palestinian group Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. The Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response. Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.

As local resident Ilya Voroba told Izvestia, in two hours three air raid alarms sounded in the center of Israel, 3-4 rocket attacks thundered, something like this had not happened for about 30 years.

On the evening of October 7, the Israeli Defense Minister announced the introduction of a special situation throughout the country. This status allows military logistics commanders to limit gatherings and close areas if necessary.

As a result of the attack by militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement on Israel, the number of Israelis killed increased to 250, and more than 1.5 thousand people were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine intends to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.