In Yoshkar-Ola, a 15-year-old teenager died after a swing fell on him

In Yoshkar-Ola, a 15-year-old resident of the city died on a playground. About it informs Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Mari El.

It is specified that the incident occurred on the evening of November 13 on the territory of the playground next to the Italian Park on Voskresenskaya Embankment. According to investigators, the swing fell on the boy. The teenager died at the scene from his injuries.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of article 109 of the Criminal Code of Russia (infliction of death by negligence due to improper performance by a person of his professional duties). Currently, as part of the investigation, investigative and procedural actions are being carried out, all the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Earlier in Ulyanovsk, a swing fell on a second grader at the playground and broke both of his arms. The governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Alexei Russkikh, called the indifference of officials the reason for the incident. According to him, residents have repeatedly complained about the life-threatening and health-threatening condition of the playground where the boy was injured.