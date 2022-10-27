In Pskov, a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured as a result of a collision with a passenger car. About it Pskov news feed reported in the OGIBDD UMVD of Russia for the city.

The accident occurred on the evening of October 26 on General Markelov Street. A Hyundai Creta driver allowed a boy born in 2007 to cross the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

The victim was taken to the children’s regional hospital and hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Doctors diagnosed him with a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, multiple abrasions, fractures of both bones of the right leg with displacement.

According to the motorist, she did not notice the pedestrian, because she was blinded by the headlights of an oncoming car. She was found to be sober at the time of the accident.

As clarifies Pskov Information Agency, an ambulance crew, rescuers, traffic police officers worked on the spot. The circumstances of the collision are established.