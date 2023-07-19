In Moscow, a teenager was detained who knocked out a man in Gorky Park

In Moscow, the police detained a 16-year-old teenager who kicked a man sitting on a bench in Gorky Park on the head. This was reported to Lente.ru in the press service of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Friends of the schoolboy were also brought to the department, who distracted the victim before the impact. The security forces opened a criminal case, but it is not yet known under which article.

According to the investigation, on June 12, young people approached a man who was sitting on a bench in Gorky Park. During the conversation, one of them kicked him in the head area. After the victim fell, and the teenagers went for a walk on.

A video of the incident appeared in one of the Telegram channels. The police were able to identify all the participants in the attack in less than a day.

According to the publication “Base”against teenagers, a case was opened under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”). TelegramThe SHOT channel reported that the case was opened only against the attacker, and his friends are passing as witnesses.